Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,658 in the last 365 days.

Senators Pia, Alan honor FVR for 'peerless public service'

PHILIPPINES, August 2 - Press Release
August 2, 2022

Senators Pia, Alan honor FVR for 'peerless public service'

Senator Pia Cayetano on Monday took to the Senate floor to express her admiration for the late former President Fidel V. Ramos for his achievements as President and elder statesman.

In a privilege speech after she and her brother Senator Alan Peter Cayetano filed Senate Resolution No. 90 expressing sympathy over the passing Ramos on July 31, 2022 at the age of 94, Senator Pia said the former President was a "hard-working" public servant and a friend to the Cayetano family.

The resolution was later adopted in its entirety by the Senate, with all members co-authoring it and expressing "profound sympathy and sincere condolences" on the death of the former President.

Sharing some photos of the Cayetano family with the former President, Senator Pia said Mr. Ramos was a health buff who would wake up before the crack of dawn to run.

"Like me, he believed that a healthy body supported a healthy mind... My dad (the late former Senator Renato Cayetano) heeded his early-morning invitations to play golf," she said.

Senator Pia said Mr. Ramos trusted her father's counsel, and it was "just a matter of time that he made my dad his chief legal counsel."

"My dad loved being a lawyer, and he loved giving advice to the President," she added.

The trust that the Cayetano family placed on the former President extended to the siblings, with Senator Pia and her brother Senator Alan Peter going to him "to seek his advice in (our) bid to run for the Senate. A lot of people went to see him and asked for advice,"

She said after their father died, she realized that it was through the opportunities that the late President gave to the family that "we continue to fulfill our father's impossible dream."

"I pray that he continues to be honored for months and years to come, because he was truly an inspiration to the youth of my generation and until now," Senator Pia added.

You just read:

Senators Pia, Alan honor FVR for 'peerless public service'

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.