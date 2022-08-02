Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Will Generate $116,299.9 million By 2031, Growing a Healthy CAGR

Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food & Beverages) Market

Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market by Technology and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report, titled, “Global Anti-counterfeit Food & Beverage Packaging Market– Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2022-2031“, forecasts the market was valued at $62,529.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $116,299.9 million by 2031 to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022 – 2031.

Various anti-counterfeit trade associations are actively participating through campaigns and awareness program to increase the adoption of anti-counterfeit technologies. The implementation of anti-counterfeit technologies in food & beverages products ensures the environmental and healthcare safety of consumers. The demand for anti-counterfeit technologies in Asia-Pacific is on the rise, as local manufacturers of food products are investing in product protection activities to maintain their brand image in their respective market.

The anti-counterfeit packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. Depending on technology, it is divided into authentication packaging technology and track & trace packaging technology. According to application, it is bifurcated into food packaging and pharmaceutical packaging. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The key players profiled in the report include Alien Technology Corp, Alpvision, Zebra Technologies, Inksure Technologies, Avery Dennison, Flint Group, Catalent Pharma Solution Inc., TraceLink Inc., Authentix Inc., and Sicapa.

Key Findings Of The Study

Depending on technology, it is divided into authentication packaging technology and track and trace packaging technology. The authentication packaging technology segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the anti-counterfeit packaging market forecast period.

As per application, it is bifurcated into food packaging and pharmaceutical packaging. Food packaging segment lead in terms of market share and is expected to continue to grow with robust CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America accounted for highest market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

