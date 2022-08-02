NADA AWAD RIZKALLAH NAMED FIRST QUALIFIED RISK DIRECTOR® IN LEBANON; AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Nada Awad Rizkallah, Qualified Risk Director®

Leading banking and risk executive receives a dual award, becoming the first in Lebanon to earn permission to use the Qualified Risk Director® designation.

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Nada Awad Rizkallah of Beirut, Lebanon. Concurrently, she has been named a Qualified Risk Director® , the first in Lebanon to be given permission to use this global designation.Nada is a professional banking executive with a career spanning over 30 years+ in multi-cultural environments in major multinational banks in the GCC and the Middle East. She enjoys strong leadership and management skills, with a proficient experience and familiarity with the entire spectrum of banking and finance businesses, including Islamic and investment banking. Nada is recognized for animating and turning visionary thinking to elevate corporate value and purpose in the Board Committees. She is a subject matter expert in Strategy, Enterprise Risk Management, Corporate Governance, and Compliance.Nada was recently named Regional Director – MENA for the DCRO Institute, where she will lead outreach and engagement to individuals, companies, and prospective partners on behalf of the DCRO Institute in the Middle East and North Africa. She will also serve as a member of the DCRO Institute Stakeholder Supervisory Board, which conducts a governance review of strategic plans and activities of the organization on behalf of stakeholders, including Qualified Risk Directors. Nada is an IFC - Certified Corporate Director, facilitating risk and governance sessions to Board members, and successfully led the DCRO Institute's first guided study cohort for current and aspiring board members in the MENA region pursuing the Certificate in Risk Governance. Nada is also a Euromoney Country Risk Expert, assessing country risks.Nada was recognized in 2021 by IDC Middle East - Dubai in their Women Transformation Technology Summit among the top 50 Female Achievers that have played a key role in transforming business and Technology in the Gulf Region, based on their assessment of the region's market. She is a member of the Lebanese League for Women in Business and the World Union of Arab Banks. She is an advocate of economic empowerment, corporate responsibility, sustainability, diversity, and inclusion.“I am thrilled to see this joint recognition of Nada’s skills and strategic prowess,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. “As I noted when she was named our Regional Director for MENA, her efforts have been a leading light for others as she brings the global best practices of the DCRO Institute to current and aspiring directors in the region, and this dual recognition furthers her credentials as a leading light in board service.”“I indulged with passion in the comprehensive Certificate in Risk Governanceprogram and enjoyed the practical business cases presented by a wide diversity of elite professionals and seasoned experts,” said Rizkallah. “The best takeaway from this program is to learn how to think like a director, how to embrace risks and transform them into a source of opportunities and corporate value creation. I would strongly recommend to any executives or board members to enroll in this program.”The Qualified Risk Directoris a professional designation conferred exclusively by the DCRO Institute. It recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. We grant permission to use the designation to experienced board members and senior executives from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who successfully complete an extensive evaluation of business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, demonstrated leadership, and educational background. Candidates must have breadth and depth across all four areas to receive approval to be named a Qualified Risk DirectorThe Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governanceprogram by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Directordesignation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

