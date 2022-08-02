(Video) Iran: Resistance Units’ Activities on the Anniversary of the 1988 Massacre of 30,000 Political Prisoners

To mark the anniversary of the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988 MEK supporters and Resistance Units installed posters, and placards sprayed graffiti, and wrote the remarks by the Resistance leadership, on Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30. The posters and placards read, among others: “Massoud Rajavi: No one can exploit the sacrifice of the MEK, who comprised 90% of the martyrs in 1988.” Raisi Must Face Justice; This Is the Verdict of History and the Will of the Iranian People. “Maryam Rajavi: The enraged people of Iran will not be satisfied with anything less than overthrowing this regime,”. "Seeking justice for those massacred is a patriotic duty,” “Raisi must face justice this is the verdict of history and the Iranian people," Resistance Units projected the image of the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi, using outdoor projectors, on the building of the Koorosh residential complex in Saket Avenue in Isfahan on Friday evening, July 29, at 21:30. The Resistance Units emphasized their commitment to seek justice for the martyrs of the 1988 massacre and to continue their path until the overthrow of the religious fascism ruling Iran and the establishment of freedom and democracy in Iran.

The posters and placards read, among others: “Masoud Rajavi: No one can exploit the sacrifice of the MEK, who comprised 90% of the martyrs in 1988.”

July 25, 2022, Resistance Units of PMOI/MEK ( known as Mujahedin Khalq Iran) commemorates the anniversary of the Eternal Light Operation in 1988. On July 25, 1988, the National Liberation Army (NLA).” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, August 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- To mark the anniversary of the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988 MEK supporters and Resistance Units installed posters, and placards sprayed graffiti, wrote the remarks by the Resistance leadership, and laid wreaths on the martyrs’ graves on Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30.A fatwa, issued at the time by the regime’s founder, Ruhollah Khomeini ordered the execution of all the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) members who remained steadfast in their allegiance to the Organization.The Resistance Units emphasized their commitment to seek justice for the martyrs of the 1988 massacre and to continue their path until the overthrow of the religious fascism ruling Iran and the establishment of freedom and democracy in Iran.These activities were carried out in the cities of Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashhad, Karaj, Kashan, Urmia, Neishabur, Quchan, Amol, Qaemshahr, Rasht, Anzali, Sari, Ramsar, Gorgan, Babol, Astara, Dorud, Qazvin, Kazerun, Ilam, Birjand, Bandar Abbas, Saravan and Hamadan.The posters and placards read, among others: “ Massoud Rajavi : No one can exploit the sacrifice of the MEK, who comprised 90% of the martyrs in 1988.”“Massoud Rajavi: We are stronger than death, execution, and massacre,” “ Maryam Rajavi : Generation after generation the defiant youth are motivated and inspired by the martyrs of 1988”, “Maryam Rajavi: Seeking justice for the 1988 massacre is the movement of the Iranian people to overthrow the regime,”“Maryam Rajavi: The enraged people of Iran will not be satisfied with anything less than the overthrow of the regime,” “Maryam Rajavi: Seeking justice for the martyrs of the 1988 massacre is a patriotic duty,”, “Raisi must face justice this is the verdict of history and the will of the Iranian people,”“Maryam Rajavi: The movement seeking justice continues until the overthrow of the murderous regime,” “Maryam Rajavi: Victims of the 1988 massacre chose between surrender and the path of Masoud Rajavi, i.e. the path of freedom and resistance,” “We seek the prosecution of Raisi, responsible for the 1988 massacre of our valiant children”, “Democracy and freedom with Maryam Rajavi,”, “Long live the memory 30,000 martyrs martyred in 1988 who went to the gallows and became immortal). We will neither forgive nor forget”.Resistance Units projected the image of the Iranian Resistance leader along with a slogan about overthrowing the regime, using outdoor projectors, on the side of a tall building of Koorosh residential complex in Saket Avenue in Isfahan on Friday evening, July 29, at 21:30. The projected images were 12 meters in diameter.The Resistance units regularly engage in activities aimed at challenging and shattering the regime’s attempts to impose an atmosphere of repression.Pictures of some of these activities are given below.

Resistance Units projected the image of the Iranian Resistance leader along with a slogan about overthrowing the mullahs regime in Iran.