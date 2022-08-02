multilocal continues hiring spree as its steep growth trajectory continues
The programmatic specialist has made a number of new appointments to keep up with growing demand for its servicesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- multilocal, the programmatic specialist, has announced the appointment of three new senior members of staff this month alone, as demand for its services continues to ramp up worldwide.
Dharmesh Patel joins as Director, Ad Operations. He brings 15 years’ digital marketing experience supporting brands and publishers with performance-focused programmatic and paid social media campaign objectives; having also managed Twitter's performance advertising product and revenue across APAC, MENA, and LATAM. Dharmesh has an impressive track record of creating multiple audience targeting solutions across digital channels and will help to create a sustainable, consumer-centric and privacy-friendly suite of products and services at multilocal.
Meanwhile, Fara Fayz has been appointed Senior AdOps Analyst. With considerable experience in programmatic media, business intelligence, analysis and optimisation, she will help to ensure that the team continues to smash client targets as she builds on her already extensive knowledge of marketing technology.
And Matt Kay joins as Programme Manager. A forward-thinking, digital and partnerships strategic leader with almost two decades of experience managing complex projects, integrations, campaigns and cross-functional departments, Matt has a proven track record in building teams and generating revenue streams globally - having built a successful AdOps department from scratch at VICE Media.
Meanwhile, media industry veteran and long-time multilocal adviser, Tom Bowman, has now joined the board as a non-executive director. Tom is passionate about identifying and developing solutions to further team success. He has worked at media owners, agency side, and in ad tech; having held a number of global roles at organisations such as Microsoft and BBC Worldwide. Tom has over a decade of experience advising UK start-ups and scale-ups and boasts a strong track record of building international sales networks.
On these recent hires, James Leaver, multilocal CEO, comments: “These talented individuals each share our passion and determination for success as we continue on our mission to simplify the digital landscape. The media world is increasingly global in scale but localisation remains critical and the multilocal team continues to achieve stellar results for clients by simplifying business processes and turbocharging marketing impact. We remain committed to increasing the efficiency of the media industry; helping brands and agencies to reach audiences worldwide and to achieve their goals.”
multilocal curates audiences at scale worldwide; acting as a single point of contact for its clients’ global digital marketing efforts. By removing geographical barriers and streamlining programmatic ad placements, it dramatically improves efficiency and effectiveness, with its unique platform and team taking on time-consuming, back-end responsibilities and enabling greater focus on digital marketing goals and growth.
multilocal simplifies the way digital programmatic advertising is purchased across the world. With the ever-growing complexity of the digital landscape, we deliver high-quality, domain-vetted websites, data, optimisation and reporting regardless of location to ensure that any advertiser can reach their desired audience, regardless of scale, in any market at any time. Our friction-free solution, which is entirely set up to thrive in a cookieless world, connects brands with multiple international publishers without the need for any party to tackle intricate technology or complex data collection. Founded by a team of former Microsoft executives, multilocal has core teams in London, El Salvador and Manila, multilocal is on hand to help advertisers and agencies in every region of the world 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more: www.multilocal.media
