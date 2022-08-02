Cavai and MediaMath announce global partnership to deliver conversational advertising programmatically
The integration will enable conversational programmatic buys at scale; delivered by MediaMath and creatively powered by CavaiLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cavai, the leading conversational advertising cloud, has announced a global partnership with MediaMath, as the ad tech company continues to introduce pioneering products and integrations to the market, whilst working with ever-growing numbers of top brand clients.
In an industry first, MediaMath and Cavai’s partnership will bring conversational advertising solutions to programmatic advertisers at scale globally. It will allow advertising partners, who want to run conversational ads, to select Cavai as a creative vendor within the drop down menu within the MediaMath user interface; bringing seamless programmatic scale and targeting opportunities to conversational buys and eliminating inefficiencies. Partners will also have access to Cavai’s global team of designers and copywriters to build conversational creative.
Cavai’s privacy-first and interactive conversational advertising solutions allow brands and advertisers to connect with potential customers and engage them in curated conversations; enhancing engagement, consideration and ROI and generating insights.
Ed Preedy, CRO at Cavai, explains: “Brands are becoming increasingly switched on to the power of conversational ads, particularly as they embrace the cookieless future and the need for truly impactful creative in today’s digital ecosystem. Through our integration with MediaMath, we are delighted to enhance the ease and efficiency of buying conversational solutions programmatically for our respective advertising partners. This partnership also gives advertisers the opportunity to work with Cavai’s global creative team to ensure world-class, interactive creativity.”
Will Jones, VP Partnerships, EMEA and APAC, MediaMath says: "We are on a mission to make advertising better; determined to deliver outstanding results through powerful and future-facing ad tech and partnerships which help advertisers to solve complex marketing problems and deepen relationships with valued customers. Cavai leads on innovation and its conversational formats offer global reach, allowing clients to engage at scale, particularly within the mid funnel, with conversational creative doing the heavy lifting in an efficient, privacy-compliant format.”
Conversational ads can run on display, native, mobile and video, across devices; helping advertisers reach consumers in environments they have deemed compliant, brand safe and suitable - enabling them to achieve KPIs and dramatically increase ROI.
For instance, a campaign for the UK Home Office - the lead government department for immigration and passports, drugs policy, crime, counter-terrorism and police - drove engaged, qualified parents and carers to a number of relevant web pages, with Cavai’s conversational technology driving dwell time six times longer than average and a bounce rate 17% lower than all other media. Similarly, in the Netherlands, cable and telco brand, VodafoneZiggo, recently leveraged a quiz-based format, entertaining users with contextual placements - with the average dwell time an amazing 56 seconds. The integration of Cavai and MediaMath means such highly effective formats are now available to advertisers at scale.
About Cavai:
Cavai is the leading global conversational advertising cloud working closely with brands, publishers and agencies to enable conversational experiences through Cavai´s proprietary ad cloud technology.
Founded in 2018, Cavai helps marketers deliver conversational ad experiences in programmatic and social buys in the same way as they would normally deliver banners and video ads. With offices across Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Munich, Barcelona, London, New York, Seattle, Montreal and Singapore, Cavai supports leading global brands and publishers in conversational advertising.
About MediaMath:
MediaMath is the leading technology pioneer on a mission to make advertising better. We deliver outstanding results through powerful ad tech, partnership and a curiosity for what’s next. We help more than 3,500 advertisers solve complex marketing problems so they can deepen their customer relationships across screens and around the world.
