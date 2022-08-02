The Somerton Man Autopsy Photo The Somerton Man Code on a Copy of Edward FitzGerald's 1st Edition of Omar Khayyam's Rubaiyat 'Tamám Shud' Cut-Out Piece Found in the Watch (fob) Pocket of The Somerton Man Front Cover -- Tamám Shud: How the Somerton Man’s Last Dance for a Lasting Life Was Decoded -- Omar Khayyam Center Research Report Omar Khayyam Statue, Laleh Park, Tehran, Iran

The best scientific explanation is always one that verifiably incorporates and synthesizes all the relevant existing data gathered so far, past, and present.

0.01% error chances count in science, often proving to be more helpful than drawing 99.99% conclusions. In fact, major errors in science are often learned initially by way of 0.01% chances of error.” — Mohammad H. Tamdgidi, Ph.D., Sociologist and Report Author