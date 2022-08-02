Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,508 in the last 365 days.

State leader welcomes Greek foreign minister

VIETNAM, August 2 -  

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc expressed delight at the development of relations between Việt Nam and Greece while receiving Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias in Hà Nội on Monday.

Greek Foreign Minister Dendias is on an official visit to Việt Nam from July 31 to August 1 at the invitation of Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn. 

President Phúc welcomed the visit by the Greek minister and said he hoped the visit would make an important contribution to promoting friendship and traditional ties between the two countries.

The State leader proposed the two sides speed up cooperation in fields such as education and training, maritime transportation, national defence, labour, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges.  

Minister Dendias said that Greece attached importance to the role and position of Việt Nam in the region and supported Việt Nam in enhancing the partnership and comprehensive cooperation with the EU. 

On the same day, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also received Greek minister Dendias. — VNS

 

 

 

 

You just read:

State leader welcomes Greek foreign minister

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.