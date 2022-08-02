State leader welcomes Greek foreign minister

VIETNAM, August 2 -

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc expressed delight at the development of relations between Việt Nam and Greece while receiving Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias in Hà Nội on Monday.

Greek Foreign Minister Dendias is on an official visit to Việt Nam from July 31 to August 1 at the invitation of Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn.

President Phúc welcomed the visit by the Greek minister and said he hoped the visit would make an important contribution to promoting friendship and traditional ties between the two countries.

The State leader proposed the two sides speed up cooperation in fields such as education and training, maritime transportation, national defence, labour, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges.

Minister Dendias said that Greece attached importance to the role and position of Việt Nam in the region and supported Việt Nam in enhancing the partnership and comprehensive cooperation with the EU.

On the same day, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also received Greek minister Dendias. — VNS