CropSize for iOS Introduces New Inverse Crop and Canvas Size Modes

The update 4.3 includes a new resizing mode Canvas Size, a new cropping mode Inverse Crop, as well as minor changes and improvements.

WARSAW, POLAND, August 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CropSize is a photo resizing and editing app that allows iOS users to precisely crop, resize and edit any single photo or set of photos stored on their device or in iCloud. In addition to its comprehensive cropping and resizing tools, CropSize offers a number of beautiful photo filters and effects, all of which can be applied simultaneously to selected photos. The app also provides tools to view, manage, and add metadata to a photo or batch of photos. A combination of edits, filters and settings during a single editing session can be also saved as a program(*) to be applied later to any photo or group of photos.The new version 4.3 brings a new 4th resizing mode called Canvas Size. In this mode the image preserves its aspect ratio and resolution, while its container is resized. When a new size exceeds the size of the image, the new space is filled with the background colour. When a new size is lower than the image size, the sides are cut off. This mode can be used to add simple border to images, crop central part of an image, add colour sides and more. It is also very useful for batch processing as a size filter. The new mode is available on the Resize screen via the button in the upper right corner.The new update also brings a new cropping mode called Inverse Crop. This mode allows to cut out the inner parts of the image, while the image size does not change. This mode is very useful when it is required to quickly remove some information from the image or photo before sharing. For example, from photos that contain credit card information, payment information, account information, phone number, etc. It can also be used to add a blank coloured area to a photo that can later be filled with a name, date, or other information. The new mode is available on the Crop screen via the button in the upper right corner."Since most mobile apps are expected to be more limited and less powerful equivalents to PC and Mac software, I have developed CropSize to counter this statement," explained Aliaksei Khutarshchykau, developer of CropSize. "The app is designed around three basic principles. First, to offer the user as much power, control and information as possible. Then, to make the editing process simple and intuitive. Finally, to provide users with a range of automation tools that can significantly speed up their tasks."As an implementation of these principles, CropSize offers many features including the following:* Real time information about image size, editing frame and position, file size, file format, full photo metadata, file size estimation and more* Preview and actual size preview at almost every stage of editing* Option to select main units of measurement (pixels, inches, centimetres)* 4-mode resizing to any size up to maximum size depending on device hardware* 360-degree free cropping rotation* One-pixel-correction(**) for editing frame and position* Keyboard input for almost every photo editing parameter (size, editing frame and position, rotation angle, dpi, IPTC metadata, etc.)* Batch processing, batch size settings, programs(*), editable crop and size presets* Photo metadata manager, IPTC metadata creator* PNG, JPEG, TIFF, HEIC, Auto formats with compression quality(*)Program is a CropSize unique data object that contains a combination of edits, filters, metadata, settings and other changes made by user during an editing session. When a Program is called, it applies all containing changes to a new photo or set of photos. It only needs once to make an editing, store it as a Program and then use this Program as many times as needed to produce new results with the same set of changes. There are no restrictions for an editing session to be saved as a Program, whether it is one-step crop task or a 100-step long editing.(**)One-pixel-correction is a CropSize unique tool that allows user to move or resize an editing frame in any direction by one pixel for each user click or tick while the button is pressed.Device Requirements:* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch* Requires iOS 12.0 or later* Universal Application* 20 MBPricing and Availability:CropSize 4.3 is $2.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies), and is available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Photo and Video category. Review codes are available upon request.