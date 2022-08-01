Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,500 in the last 365 days.

August 1 - Two Candidates Qualify for General Election Ballot; Five do Not

Denver, August 1, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has announced that two candidates have qualified for the November 8, 2022 General Election Ballot, and that an additional five candidates have not.

Steve Yurash, a Colorado Center Party candidate for Congressional District 2, and Richard O’Keefe, a nonpartisan candidate for Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, District O have collected the required number of signatures to appear on the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot.

Tim Long, a Center Party candidate for Congressional District 8; Ian Harwick, a nonpartisan candidate for Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, District L; Kathryn E. Vandegrift, a nonpartisan candidate for Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, District C; Michael Guzman, a nonpartisan candidate for Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, District C; and Drew Haugen, an unaffiliated candidate for State House District 53 have not met the required signature threshold to appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot.

Unaffiliated congressional candidates are required to submit signatures of eligible electors equal to “the lesser of one thousand five hundred signers or signers equal to two and one-half percent of the votes cast in the congressional district in the most recent general election,” a requirement outlined by 1-4-802, C.R.S.

Unaffiliated candidates for the state house of representatives are required to submit signatures of eligible electors equal to “the lesser of one thousand or five percent of the votes cast in the house district in the most recent general election for the office of member of the state house of representatives,” a requirement outlined by 1-4-802, C.R.S.

Candidates for RTD Board of Directors are required to collect 250 signatures in their district, a requirement outlined by 32-9-111, C.R.S.

Petition Verification Summary – Steve Yurash (Congressional District 2): 

Number of qualified signatures submitted 2,164
Number of entries rejected 627
Number of entries accepted 1,537
Number of valid signatures required 1,500

Petition Verification Summary – Richard O’Keefe (RTD District O): 

Number of qualified signatures submitted 435
Number of entries rejected 88
Number of entries accepted 347
Number of valid signatures required 250

Petition Verification Summary – Tim Long (Congressional District 8): 

Number of qualified signatures submitted 1,725
Number of entries rejected 717
Number of entries accepted 1,008
Number of valid signatures required 1,500

Petition Verification Summary – Ian Harwick (RTD District L): 

Number of qualified signatures submitted 282
Number of entries rejected 78
Number of entries accepted 204
Number of valid signatures required 250

Petition Verification Summary – Kathryn E. Vandegrift (RTD District C): 

Number of qualified signatures submitted 365
Number of entries rejected 133
Number of entries accepted 232
Number of valid signatures required 250

Petition Verification Summary – Michael Guzman (RTD District C): 

Number of qualified signatures submitted 273
Number of entries rejected 60
Number of entries accepted 213
Number of valid signatures required 250

Petition Verification Summary – Drew Haugen (State House District 53): 

Number of qualified signatures submitted 1,087
Number of entries rejected 264
Number of entries accepted 823
Number of valid signatures required 1,000

For a complete statement of sufficiency for Mr. Yurash, click here. For a complete statement of sufficiency for Mr. O’Keefe, click here. For a complete statement of insufficiency for Mr. Long, click here. For a complete statement of insufficiency for Mr. Harwick, click here. For a complete statement of insufficiency for Ms. Vandegrift, click here. For a complete statement of insufficiency for Mr. Guzman, click here. For a complete statement of insufficiency for Mr. Haugen, click here.

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.

You just read:

August 1 - Two Candidates Qualify for General Election Ballot; Five do Not

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.