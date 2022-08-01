August 1 - Two Candidates Qualify for General Election Ballot; Five do Not

Denver, August 1, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has announced that two candidates have qualified for the November 8, 2022 General Election Ballot, and that an additional five candidates have not.

Steve Yurash, a Colorado Center Party candidate for Congressional District 2, and Richard O’Keefe, a nonpartisan candidate for Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, District O have collected the required number of signatures to appear on the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot.

Tim Long, a Center Party candidate for Congressional District 8; Ian Harwick, a nonpartisan candidate for Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, District L; Kathryn E. Vandegrift, a nonpartisan candidate for Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, District C; Michael Guzman, a nonpartisan candidate for Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, District C; and Drew Haugen, an unaffiliated candidate for State House District 53 have not met the required signature threshold to appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot.

Unaffiliated congressional candidates are required to submit signatures of eligible electors equal to “the lesser of one thousand five hundred signers or signers equal to two and one-half percent of the votes cast in the congressional district in the most recent general election,” a requirement outlined by 1-4-802, C.R.S.

Unaffiliated candidates for the state house of representatives are required to submit signatures of eligible electors equal to “the lesser of one thousand or five percent of the votes cast in the house district in the most recent general election for the office of member of the state house of representatives,” a requirement outlined by 1-4-802, C.R.S.

Candidates for RTD Board of Directors are required to collect 250 signatures in their district, a requirement outlined by 32-9-111, C.R.S.

Petition Verification Summary – Steve Yurash (Congressional District 2):

Number of qualified signatures submitted 2,164 Number of entries rejected 627 Number of entries accepted 1,537 Number of valid signatures required 1,500

Petition Verification Summary – Richard O’Keefe (RTD District O):

Number of qualified signatures submitted 435 Number of entries rejected 88 Number of entries accepted 347 Number of valid signatures required 250

Petition Verification Summary – Tim Long (Congressional District 8):

Number of qualified signatures submitted 1,725 Number of entries rejected 717 Number of entries accepted 1,008 Number of valid signatures required 1,500

Petition Verification Summary – Ian Harwick (RTD District L):

Number of qualified signatures submitted 282 Number of entries rejected 78 Number of entries accepted 204 Number of valid signatures required 250

Petition Verification Summary – Kathryn E. Vandegrift (RTD District C):

Number of qualified signatures submitted 365 Number of entries rejected 133 Number of entries accepted 232 Number of valid signatures required 250

Petition Verification Summary – Michael Guzman (RTD District C):

Number of qualified signatures submitted 273 Number of entries rejected 60 Number of entries accepted 213 Number of valid signatures required 250

Petition Verification Summary – Drew Haugen (State House District 53):

Number of qualified signatures submitted 1,087 Number of entries rejected 264 Number of entries accepted 823 Number of valid signatures required 1,000

For a complete statement of sufficiency for Mr. Yurash, click here. For a complete statement of sufficiency for Mr. O’Keefe, click here. For a complete statement of insufficiency for Mr. Long, click here. For a complete statement of insufficiency for Mr. Harwick, click here. For a complete statement of insufficiency for Ms. Vandegrift, click here. For a complete statement of insufficiency for Mr. Guzman, click here. For a complete statement of insufficiency for Mr. Haugen, click here.

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.