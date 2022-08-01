Yearlong Drug Investigation in Hardin County Nets 19 Indictments

HARDIN COUNTY – A yearlong drug investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and agents with the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the indictment of 19 people and the arrest of 16 of them on a variety of charges.

Beginning in June 2021, drug agents spent twelve months on an undercover investigation into methamphetamine being sold in the West Tennessee area. The results of this drug operation were presented to the Hardin County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment of 19 individuals. The charges include trafficking methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, intimidation of witnesses, and other drug-related charges.

On Monday, TBI and 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force agents, along with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, Savannah Police Department, Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and Tennessee Highway Patrol, began making arrests of those indicted. In addition to the arrests, officers also seized three guns, methamphetamine, acid, marijuana, various pills, and drug paraphernalia. As part of this operation, law enforcement also executed a search warrant on a property on East Main Street in Savannah, resulting in the seizure there of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana.

Those arrested have been booked into the Hardin County Jail. Bond has not yet been set for some.

*Nelson R. Talley (DOB 08/22/1962), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000.

*Dallas Jerald Woods (DOB 06/17/1978), Savannah: Four counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI (Marijuana). Bond $10,000.

*Beau Robert Meter (DOB 10/18/1979), Counce: One count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent.

*Julia Sue Dale (DOB 10/26/1979), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).

*Carlos Mandel Thompson (DOB 03/03/1979), Savannah: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent, Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Dangerous Felony. Bond $25,000.

*Richard Allen Hutton (DOB 01/04/1961), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent, two counts Possession of Schedule IV, one count Possession of Schedule I. Bond $25,000.

*Michael Wade Uding (DOB 08/30/1983), Savannah: One count Felon in Possession of Firearm.

*Willie Spencer (DOB 02/13/1968), Savannah: One count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one count Possession of Schedule VI (marijuana).

*Jerry Dee Garrard (DOB 08/21/1956), Savannah: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).

*David Allen Pevahouse (DOB 09/22/1979), Clifton: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000.

*Jordan Dane Weatherspoon (DOB 07/27/1983), Savannah: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Cocaine). Bond $25,000.

*Joanna Sue Sharp (DOB 09/07/1987), Savannah: Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000.

*Tarvis Lacarie Bailey (DOB 01/30/1979), Saltillo: One count Intimidation/ Coercion of a Witness, one count Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

*Ronald Stanford Buford (DOB 06/03/1967), Saltillo: One count Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

*Monica Crouse (DOB 07/31/1983), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000.

*David Rhodes (DOB 06/24/1997), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000.