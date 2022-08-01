Waterborne Coatings Market Size to Worth Around USD 142.7 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global waterborne coatings market size is projected to be worth around USD 142.7 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global waterborne coatings market size was valued at USD 83.32 billion in 2022. A waterborne coating is an environmentally acceptable surface treatment that disperses the resin used to create the coating or paint using water as a solvent: 80 percent of the solvent is dissolved in water. The coating or paint should be simple to apply and environmentally friendly. The premise that waterborne coatings contain few volatile organic components makes them very popular. It can be used on substrates made of wood and plastic. There are several applications for waterborne coatings.



Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1924

The most common applications of waterborne coatings: to use as a rapid release coating for the inside of trucks, garbage cans, fly ash hoppers, plastic pellet hoppers, and coal cars that are filled with teflon extenders or PE to cover permeable objects like leather or paper.

Key Takeaways:

Global waterborne acrylic coatings segment registered USD 44.7 billion in 2021

The architectural applications segment is anticipated to hit USD 15 billion by 2030

North America market is predicted to hit USD 42 billion by 2030

Asia Pacific has hit revenue share of 40.5% in 2021

Report Highlights

On the basis of resin type , the alkyd sector, one of the market leaders, is anticipated to contribute most to the waterborne coatings industry. Waterborne alkyd coatings are popular because of their enhanced properties, ecologically benign chemistry, and low VOC levels. Waterborne alkyd coatings, like the most of resins, require specific defoamers in order to function at their peak. Several companies are introducing a revolutionary watery alkyd resin technology. Modern processing methods are used to produce an aqueous emulsion stabilized by surfactants with an alkyd formulation devoid of solvents. It is a soy-based resin with an alkyd latex base that provides the benefits of a waterborne carrier with a very low VOC level.

, the alkyd sector, one of the market leaders, is anticipated to contribute most to the waterborne coatings industry. Waterborne alkyd coatings are popular because of their enhanced properties, ecologically benign chemistry, and low VOC levels. Waterborne alkyd coatings, like the most of resins, require specific defoamers in order to function at their peak. Several companies are introducing a revolutionary watery alkyd resin technology. Modern processing methods are used to produce an aqueous emulsion stabilized by surfactants with an alkyd formulation devoid of solvents. It is a soy-based resin with an alkyd latex base that provides the benefits of a waterborne carrier with a very low VOC level. On the basis of application, the architectural protective segment is expected to be the largest segment during forecast period. Materials' surfaces are coated with these types of protective coatings that shield them from things like severe temperature swings, light, water, chemicals, oil, and more. These coatings have advantages including thermal insulation, waterproofing, and chemical abrasion. The development boom, particularly in the developing nations of Asia-Pacific, is driving the market for architectural coatings worldwide. The market is also influenced by shifting consumer tastes and an increase in public knowledge of the dangers of VOC emissions from architectural coatings. In addition, it is predicted that during the forecast period, the switch from solvent-borne to water-borne coating formulations would support the expansion of the worldwide architectural coatings market.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1924

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 77.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 142.7 Billion CAGR 6.96% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company and others.

Regional Snapshots

Asia-Pacific held dominant position and has largest share of waterborne coating market. The Asia Pacific region includes numerous economies at different phases of development and across a wide range of industries. High growth rates and huge investments across the automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and furniture industries are largely responsible for economic development.

Based on the production and demand for waterborne coatings, it is one of the locations with the fastest rising populations. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand rapidly over the next five years and present considerable business prospects for global participants in waterborne coatings.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increase in demand for ecologically friendly qualities has been one of the most important trends in the coatings industry. The stringent European Union regulations limiting the decrease of volatile organic compound emissions from coatings have had a significant impact on this trend. New laws and rules, such as the Eco-product Certification Scheme, are being implemented by the European Commission and other federal government entities. With low to no hazardous VOC emissions, these requirements guarantee a green and sustainable environment. Additionally, it is projected that Western European and American government regulations, especially those that deal with air pollution, will continue to support the use of innovative, low-pollution coating technologies.

The popularity of waterborne coatings, which contain fewer solvents that evaporate during the curing process than solvent-borne coatings, has gradually increased as a result of growing awareness of the negative impacts of VOC emissions. According to projections, the Asia Pacific region will have the largest and fastest-growing market for waterborne coatings. This can be attributable to the region's fast expanding construction and automobile industry.

Restraints

Waterborne coatings require more drying and curing time than solvent-borne coatings do. Excellent flow characteristics of waterborne coatings fluctuate with humidity and have an impact on how the coating is applied. Water does not readily evaporate in high humidity environments, which leads to poor cure and decreased effectiveness. Additionally susceptible to cold conditions, waterborne coatings frequently become unusable after freezing.

Opportunities

Emerging economies are making large investments in long-term initiatives and infrastructure development. As a result of major investments made by top corporations to take advantage of the prospects in these economies, markets in these nations are growing faster than those in North America and Western Europe. Manufacturers of resin and waterborne coatings have a lot of prospects in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in China and India.

Investments in the building, automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, and appliances industries are rising as a result of rising income and purchasing power of the people in the Asia Pacific and other emerging regions. The construction, automotive, electrical, and other industrial sectors are seeing increasing spending in growing economies like China, India, Russia, and Brazil, providing prospects for manufacturers of waterborne coating resin.

Challenges

Coatings producers are obliged to continuously enhance their processes to comply with the new laws as a result of the increasing number of regulatory policies being enacted by various governments. In nations that have severe environmental rules, particularly in Western Europe and North America, products that don't comply with the law aren't allowed to be used.

The reduced atmospheric emissions that result from the use of low-VOC coatings are likewise disregarded by the concentration approach. This problem is expected to be one of the major challenges of waterborne coating market.

Related Reports

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Recent Developments

With Korean Hyundai Heavy Industries, Jotun signed the MOU. The corporation will be able to use the new marine paint due to this agreement. The collaboration will support efforts to reduce solvent emissions and comply with environmental standards.





Market Segmentation

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Polyester

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

By Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Automotive OEM

Automotive refinish

Furniture & Flooring

Electronics

Marine

Paper & Printing

Others





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1924

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R