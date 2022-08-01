Endoscopy Equipment Market Size, Scope, Growth Opportunities, Demand by Manufacturers, Forecast and Research by Exactitude Consultancy

The global Endoscopy Equipment Market is estimated to be valued over USD 44.93 billion by 2028; It is anticipated to reach a CAGR over 7.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Endoscopy Equipment market. The Global Endoscopy Equipment Market owing due to an increase in endoscopic procedures and a widespread preference for minimally invasive surgery. Because of their low tolerance for invasive procedures, susceptibility to diseases and health problems such gastrointestinal problems, orthopedic diseases, ocular disorders, cancer, and others, the ageing population has a considerable impact on the need for endoscopic equipment. The market for endoscopy equipment is experiencing tremendous growth potential due to the increase in popularity of minimally invasive and endoscopic procedures.

The expansion of the endoscopic market is ascribed to an increase in endoscopic procedures due to age-related disorders, the incidence of stomach cancer, and an increase in chronic urological diseases. Additionally, the development of new endoscopic technology and the expansion of cancer screening techniques are fostering market expansion.

Top Companies covered in Endoscopy Equipment market are HOYA Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew, Plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Medrobotics Corporation.

Industry Insights:

Olympus Corporation:

In April 2020, Olympus Corporation launched the EVIS X1 endoscopy system for the diagnosis and screening of disorders of the stomach, colon, and esophagus, as well as from bronchial diseases.

Olympus Corporation (Japan) and Quest Innovations B.V. (Netherland) acquisition enabled Olympus to strengthen its surgical endoscopy capabilities and incorporate Quest’s advanced FIS capabilities into its comprehensive medical imaging portfolio.

Regional Insights:

According to geography, the endoscopy equipment market may be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Due to the region's highly developed healthcare infrastructure, widespread use of cutting-edge technology, high patient awareness levels, and expanding elderly population, the North American sector is anticipated to have a 30 percent market share during the projection period of 2022–2028. Additionally, the rise in gastrointestinal and stomach illnesses as well as the high rates of obesity in the area is fueling the expansion.

As a part of Endoscopy Equipment market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



Endoscope

Mechanical Endoscopic Equipment

Visualization & Documentation Systems

Accessories

Others By Application Hospitals & Clinics

Bronchoscopy

Arthroscopy

Laparoscopy

Urology Endoscopy

Neuroendoscopy

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Gynecology Endoscopy

Ent Endoscopy

Others CAGR (XX%) 7.6 % (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

