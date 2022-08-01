Working Lands Enterprise Initiative Opens Two Grant Opportunities

August 1, 2022 | Montpelier, VT - The first round of Working Lands Enterprise Initiative applications for fiscal year (FY) 2023 is launching! The Working Lands Enterprise Board (WLEB) is releasing two requests for applications (RFA) totaling $140,000 that will allow Vermont working lands service provider organizations and producer associations to invest in projects focused on governance and leadership and building workforce development and executive business skills. Please read the RFAs (links below) to learn about the application process and review the application questions. The application submittal period will begin August 12. The deadline for application submittals is September 23.

Producer Association Grants: Award amounts $10,000 - $20,000 | Up to $65,000 Total

Vermont-based nonprofit producer association groups that represent and promote Vermont agriculture, food, beverage, forest, or fiber products are welcome to apply. To review the Producer Association Development Grant request for applications, click here: FY23 Working Lands Producer Association Grants.

Service Provider Grants: Award amounts $10,000 - $20,000 | Up to $75,000 Total

Service Provider Grant projects will include the provision of direct and indirect services to support the development of Vermont-based working lands businesses through business assistance such as marketing plans, business and financial planning, and business transitions and succession. To review the Service Provider Grant request for applications, click here: FY23 Working Lands Service Provider Grant.

Key Dates and Deadlines:

July 29, 2022: Request for Applications (RFA) released

August 12, 2022: Application Opens for Submission

September 23, 2022 : Application Deadline

Late October 2022: Applicants notified of funding decisions

November 2022: Grantee documentation due

December 2022/January 2023: Estimated Project Start Date

There will be additional funding opportunities this year for working lands businesses across the farm, food, and forest sectors. Please visit https://workinglands.vermont.gov/ and https://www.facebook.com/VTWorkingLands or sign up for the Agriculture Development Newsletter for updates.

The Working Lands Enterprise Initiative (WLEI) and governing board (WLEB) were created by the legislature in 2012 to stimulate economic development in the agricultural and forestry sectors. WLEI is a collaborative effort between the Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets, Department of Forest, Parks, and Recreation, and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

For questions, please contact:

Clare Salerno | Agriculture Development Specialist | Working Lands Enterprise Initiative

clare.salerno@vermont.gov | 802-917-2637

About the Working Lands Enterprise Initiative - The mission of the Working Lands Enterprise Initiative is to grow the economies, cultures, and communities of Vermont's working landscape. The Working Lands Enterprise Board (WLEB) achieves this by making essential, catalytic investments in critical leverage points of the Vermont farm and forest economy and facilitating policy development to optimize the agricultural and forest use of Vermont lands.