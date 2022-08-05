Palos Hills, IL Field of Honor® Flag Display

Imagine over 200 United States flags, each measuring 3' by 5' and flying atop 7½ foot tall white flagstaffs

PALOS HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- When: September 10th – 13th 2022Where: Moraine Valley Community CollegeAddress: 9000 W College Drive, Palos Hills , IL 60465Opening Ceremony September 10th, 2022 at 11:00 amCreating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at Moraine Valley Community College during September of 2022. This stirring display of over 200 flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in our military, and our Veterans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans continue to meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation.This event is sponsored by Sertoma, Lions Club and Kiwanis.This experience is hard to describe, but never to be forgotten. We invite all to visit the Palos Hills Field of Honorpatriotic display and stroll with us among the posted flags.The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!Benefiting Charities:Hosted By:Kiwanis ClubSertoma ClubLions ClubFor Information ContactMike Lebarre: lebarremike@gmail.com / (708) 717-6002Donna O'Connell: doconnell@paloshillsweb.org / (708) 420-2326Email: fieldofhonorpalos@gmail.com