Joyful Pets Launches Social “Petworking” App Exclusively for Pet Parents
The Social Petwork is a private community of pet parents who share their stories, find support and advice, and access discounted pet care services
Parenting a pet is one of life's greatest joys. But it also comes with unique challenges. And when you're new to the world of pet care, it can be difficult to know where to turn for answers and advice. That's why Joyful Pets has created Social Petwork, a private social network that provides support and community specifically for pet parents.
— Lauren McCarron
The Social Petwork grew out of the pet adoption services provided by Joyful Pets. The team at Joyful Pets saw the need for a safe community where adopting families could meet, share, and learn from one another. Adopters also wanted a trusted source that would connect them with qualified and vetted pet professionals.
“I believe that every pet deserves a loving family and that every pet parent deserves the support they need to keep their furry friends happy and healthy,” said Lauren McCarron, founder of Joyful Pets. “We want to help pets live their very best lives.”
Members can post pictures of their pets, ask questions about their health or behavior problems, or just share stories about their adventures together. Other “petwork perks” include virtual vet visits, pet sitter discounts, pet supply discounts, remote training sessions, and more.
Pet parents can join Social Petwork either by adopting from Joyful Pets, being invited to the community by someone who adopted from Joyful Pets or signing up on the waiting list to apply for membership.
Social Petwork is free and available on the web or from the App Store or Google Play.
Lauren McCarron
Joyful Pets
+1 413-853-3334
lauren@joyfulpets.com