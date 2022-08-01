Sharing the Scientology Stay Well Campaign Throughout Taiwan in the Name of Help

Scientology Volunteer Ministers bring their bright yellow tent to cities throughout Taiwan to share their How to Stay Well campaign with local communities.

The Volunteer Ministers visit communities throught the country to share this important information.

Those attending the seminar find the information interesting and simple to apply.

Scientology Volunteer Minister presents the How to Stay Well public service announcements to those attending the seminar.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers present seminars in their bright yellow tent to share their How to Stay Well campaign with people throughout the country.

KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN PROVINCE, TAIWAN, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As coronavirus cases continue to ebb and flow, and with the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control predicting the country could face another wave of the virus next month, Scientology Volunteer Ministers are holding seminars on their “How to Stay Well” initiative.

They bring ample copies of their "How to Keep Yourself and Others Well" booklets containing simple explanations of the best practices for preventing the spread of illness. And they play a series of public service announcements that illustrate these prevention principles. The booklets and activities are based on the concept that an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure.

Last week, the Volunteer Ministers set up their tent at the Guanyin Mountain Dajue Temple. The district chief, who has also participated in the drug prevention campaign the Church of Scientology supports, welcomed the volunteers. “In the two years since I took office, I have been doing epidemic prevention constantly,” he said, “so today’s activities are very relevant.”

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest international independent relief forces. The Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”

The Scientology Church and Missions in Taiwan have earned the respect of their communities for providing humanitarian and social betterment programs for the people of the country. They have been recognized year after year by the Ministry of Interior with the country’s Excellent Religious Group Award.

The Church of Scientology of Kaoshiung is an Ideal Scientology Organization, dedicated in December 2013 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church is featured in an episode of the original series Destination Scientology on the Scientology Network.

