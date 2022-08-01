Submit Release
Secretary Antony J. Blinken Before His Meeting with Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Non-Nuclear States Parties on the Margins of the NPT Review Conference

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good morning everyone. It’s so good to see colleagues around this table at what really is a critical time. We, the United States, are committed to making sure that we have a successful Review Conference for the Non-Proliferation Treaty. It could not be more timely; it could not be more important. And we want to make sure that we have strong outcomes regarding all three pillars of the NPT – disarmament, nonproliferation, peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Indeed, this is a moment to work together to try to strengthen the nuclear nonproliferation regime for future generations. Now more than ever, we all know the challenges the regime faces (inaudible).

The NPT in our judgement is, simply put, an irreplaceable, essential document, a commitment, foundational to the rules-based international order. So for us, the next month is a priority. We want to make sure that we have a successful Review Conference. And we want to do it in coordination, collaboration with many of you. So we’re really here starting out to make sure that we’re listening – listening to concerns, listening to ideas, engaging positively on every single issue.

And with that, thank you very much. And I look forward to our session this morning.

