Quintillion Announces Key Hire to Advance Broadband Connection Between Pacific Northwest and Japan
Dr. Y. Niiro will be Project’s Japan DirectorANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion, an Alaska-based telecommunications operator and leading infrastructure provider of broadband connectivity in the US Arctic, announced today the hire of Dr. Niiro Yasuhiko as the Japan Director of the Japan to Washington State (JAWS) Trans-Pacific Cable System project.
“We are pleased to partner with Dr. Niiro, an industry veteran whose distinguished and long-term experience in the subsea cable business enhances the geostrategic importance of the JAWS project. Dr. Niiro will boost both the strategic and tactical aspects of this project, establishing a strong partnership with the Japanese government as we begin building our Japan landing,” said Chief Executive Officer George Tronsrue.
Dr. Niiro will serve as Quintillion’s liaison with Japanese officials as the telecommunications company seeks to increase and diversify the current cable landing station and subsea cable infrastructure serving Japan.
“I look forward to advancing Quintillion’s efforts to provide a diverse, low-latency route between two of the world’s largest trade partners,” Dr. Niiro said.
As Quintillion’s strategic partner on the JAWS project, APTelecom is pleased to have Dr.Niiro join the team. “Dr.Niiro’s significant involvement in leading previous Japan – USA cable systems such as the aging PC1, will bring unique insights and valuable access to key parties in Japan” stated Sean Bergin, Co-Founder of APTelecom and Chair of the Board of Governors at the Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC).
Quintillion's proposed JAWS system will have a 120 TB capacity and is projected to start construction in late 2022, or early 2023 with an expected service date of 2025. It will establish an Asian network serving the Japan and pan Asian markets and will be the first transpacific subsea cable route in over 20 years to connect to Washington State. This system will interconnect with the existing Alaskan Network at existing points of presence in Seattle, Washington and Hillsboro, Oregon. For more information, visit https://www.quintillionglobal.com/.
###
Grace Jang
Grace Jang Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn