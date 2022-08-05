Mad Max Publishing, announced author Ruben Alcoba, Esq, book recently went to number one on Amazon
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mad Max Publishing, announced its newest bestselling author Ruben Alcoba, Esq, whose recently released book, “How to Secure Patents for NFTS, DEFI, Crypto and Smart Contracts” quickly climbed the charts to become a number one bestseller on July 30, 2022.
Ruben Alcoba, Esq is a registered Miami patent attorney that specializes in protecting intellectual property in the crypto and blockchain marketplace. Mr. Alcoba has over 20 years of experience as a patent attorney with over 400 patents filed and more than 2,500 trademarks filed. He has worked with many clients helping them to protect their ideas. He shares this valuable knowledge in this book helping inventors protect their ideas.
