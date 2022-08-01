Sen. Joel Villanueva's Manifestation in the Senate Session Paying Tribute to the Late President Fidel V. Ramos

1 August 2022

Ginoong Pangulo, malungkot po ang araw na ito. Nakikiisa po tayo sa lahat ng ating mga kababayan sa pagluluksa sa pagpanaw ni dating Pangulong Fidel Valdez Ramos.

The 12th President of the Philippines and the leader that ushered the nation into the new millennium through his vision of the Philippines 2000 as a newly industrialized country left a space that no one could fill.

Sino po ang makakalimot sa mga salitang "KAYA NATIN ITO" na may kasabay pang "THUMBS UP" sign? A constant reminder that the Filipino can.

His signature jump and the tens of push-ups he made even in his twilight years demonstrated that Filipinos are not weak or small people.

College student po ako sa UST noong administrasyon ni Pangulong Ramos. Hindi ko makakalimutan ang mga professor ko sa economics kung paano nila ilarawan ang Pilipinas bilang "Asia's next tiger economy."

And it's true enough that President Ramos was able to match his mantra and agility with economic performance.

In the year 2000,[1] the International Monetary Fund issued a report about the Philippines where it stated, and I quote, "By 1996, growth had accelerated to about 6 percent; inflation was down to 5 percent, and the external position had strengthened, with rapid export growth and rising reserves,"[2] close quote.

At sa mahabang listahan ng mga kontribusyon ni FVR sa bayan, isa po sa tingin kong pinakatampok ay ang paglagda n'ya sa Republic Act No. 7796 o ang TESDA Law noong 1994. Binigyang daan nito ang masayang pagbabago sa buhay ng milyon-milyon nating mga kababayan.

FVR lived a fruitful ninety-four years of life here on earth and more than 50 years of dedicated service to the nation. Sa kanyang pamilya, mga kaanak at mga kababayan sa Pangasinan, nakikiramay po kami at ang buong bansa.

President Fidel V. Ramos spent a life well-lived. Generations upon generations of Filipinos will surely remember him.

Salute! Mission accomplished! May your soul rest in peace, FVR.

May God bless us all.

https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/nft/op/187/