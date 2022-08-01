PHILIPPINES, August 1 - Press Release

August 1, 2022 SEN. REVILLA HONORS THE LIFE OF FORMER PRESIDENT RAMOS; PAYS TRIBUTE DURING SENATE SESSION Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. today paid tribute to former President Fidel V. Ramos as he sponsored Senate Proposed Resolution 74 in plenary. Ramos, who Revilla considers his first and true mentor, passed away on July 31, 2022, at the age of 94. In his sponsorship speech, Senator Revilla reminisced and shared how FVR, as the former President is fondly called, led the nation back on its feet and re-established political and economic stability after years of turmoil. "His Presidency was not a walk in the park. His predecessors left insurmountable crises that not even them could have endured. He came to power when the Philippines was just reeling from the aftermath of the Luzon earthquake, strong typhoons, the eruption of Mt. Pinatubo, and the gulf crisis. He had to take action quickly, and not one second too late", Sen. Revilla shared on what the Ramos administration had to face during his time of presidency. Sen. Revilla further remarked that despite the tumultuous political and economic landscape during the time of President Ramos, he took hard but right decisions not only to restore stability but to let the nation progress. "Hindi po matatawaran ang pamana ni FVR sa bansa. Sa pamamagitan ng kanyang pamumuno ay umahon ang Pilipinas mula sa mga krisis ng bumabalot sa bawat Pilipino ng mga panahong iyon. FVR did not just dream of bringing the country to international prominence, he actually brought us there. Sa ilalim ng kanyang panunungkulan, nakipag-sabayan ang Pilipinas sa ating mga karatig bansa sa pagsulong", he added. Under the leadership of former President Ramos, his administration's program Philippines 2000 became widely successful and is one of the many highlights of his years in steering the nation to greater heights. The economy surged from a Gross National Product (GNP) growth rate of 0.72% in 1991 to 8.42% in 1998. Poverty also was drastically reduced from 41% to 30%. The country gained the international label of being the "Asia's Rising Tiger" during that time. The Ramos Presidency is also best remembered for the restoration of electric power after years of power shortages and rotational brownouts. His administration also successfully entered into major peace agreements with separatists, communist insurgents, and military rebels that brought lasting peace in many regions of the country. In his speech, Sen. Revilla shared how President Ramos convinced and inspired him to join public service. He mentioned that it was FVR who invited him to join Lakas-CMD which the Senator now has become the Co-Chairman of. The Senator also spoke of the late President's love for the Province of Cavite. He recounted the many plans and projects they envisioned together the province such as the LRT Line 1 Extension approved by the NEDA in 2000 under the GMA Presidency, which was first conceived by him and President Ramos, as well as the conversion of Sangley Point to an international port. "Si FVR, maybe the next generation may no longer know him, pero ang kanyang mga nagawa - his exceptional legacy - shall continue to be etched in our country's history and in our people's memory", Sen. Revilla closed.