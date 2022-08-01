High-ranking delegation visit South Korea for anniversary of ties

VIETNAM, August 1 -

SEOUL — The Party and State of Việt Nam always attach great attention to continuing to develop relations with the Republic of Korea (RoK), said Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng.

He made the affirmation at a meeting with Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in Seoul on Monday. Thưởng is leading a high-ranking Party delegation to visit the RoK.

Thưởng expressed his delight at visiting the RoK on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

He spoke with his host about achievements made by Việt Nam after 35 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), COVID-19 prevention and control and socio-economic recovery and development.

He appreciates the comprehensive and effective development of the relations between the two countries.

He made some suggestions to enhance the bilateral relations, including increasing the exchange of visits by high-ranking delegations, developing relations between the Vietnamese Party and political parties of the RoK, expanding cooperation between ministries, agencies and localities of the two countries, promoting investment from Korean businesses into Việt Nam and paying attention to technology transfer and development of the auxiliary industry.

Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo spoke highly of the visit by the Party delegation of Việt Nam for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between the two countries, which he said demonstrated the deep and comprehensive development of the bilateral relations.

He appreciated the development achievements of Việt Nam and said that the RoK considered Việt Nam central to its policy with ASEAN.

He agreed with the recommendations of Thưởng and stressed that cooperation with Việt Nam had become a model in cooperation with developing countries, and expressed his wish that the two countries would further promote bilateral relations. — VNS