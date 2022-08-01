Health Centered Dentistry Releases Guide on Why Silver Fillings Should Be Removed
EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Centered Dentistry has released a guide on why silver fillings should be removed. Dental amalgams are made of toxic materials that could be harmful to people. And removing them can help prevent to stop adverse health effects.
Silver fillings, or dental amalgams, are a common practice that is taught in dental schools and widely used in the field to fix cavities. The materials used in a silver filling consist of liquid (elemental) mercury and a powdered alloy made of silver, tin, and copper. The elemental mercury makes up half of the filling by weight and reacts with and binds with the other materials to form a strong amalgam.
Using this method to fix cavities is a popular choice for many dentists as they provide patients with a few benefits, including:
• Strong and long-lasting solution
• Useful for patients with a high risk of tooth decay
• Least expensive type of filling material
Although many people can expel mercury from their bodies, some people have adverse health reactions to it or the other materials used in the amalgam. Some potential risks of silver fillings can include:
• Mercury exposure through the low mercury levels in a vapor that is inhaled and absorbed into the lungs. High exposure results in effects on the brain and kidneys.
• Developmental issues to fetuses and young children under six.
• Adverse health effects on particular groups include:
o Pregnant women and developing fetuses
o Women planning on becoming pregnant
o Nursing women and their newborns
o Children under six
o People with pre-existing neurological disease
o People with impaired kidney function
o People with heightened sensitivity to mercury, silver, copper, or tin
• Potential allergy or sensitivity to materials used in the amalgam can lead to oral lesions or other sensitivity reactions.
Due to the potential health effects, holistic dentists recommend getting them safely removed. Places like Health Centered Dentistry can safely remove the silver fillings and replace the cavity with a healthier alternative.
Health Centered Dentistry is a holistic dentist located in Anchorage, Alaska. They offer regular dental treatments along with holistic services. People interested in getting help with their oral health should visit the Health Centered Dentistry website to learn more.
Rachael Middleton
Health Centered Dentistry
