Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Aug. 1

DNR webinars cover deer hunting regulations, hunters as citizen scientists

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to tune in to upcoming webinars that will discuss this year’s deer hunting regulations, deer population numbers and chronic wasting disease management, and how hunters can contribute data to help monitor wildlife populations.

The first webinar on deer hunting regulations is at noon Wednesday, Aug. 3. Barbara Keller, big game program leader, and Todd Froberg, big game program coordinator, will provide updates on new deer hunting regulations in 2022, deer population numbers and CWD management.

The second webinar on hunters as citizen scientists is at noon Wednesday, Aug. 10. DNR researchers are tasked with assessing the populations of many game species to inform wildlife management efforts, including efforts to set hunting seasons and regulations—but they don’t collect all of the necessary the data themselves. In this webinar, participants will learn about two science-based surveys in which hunters are integral to contributing the data needed to help monitor deer and turkey populations.

The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, as well as skills to enjoy these opportunities. The webinars are free, but registration is required. More information, including registration information for webinars and recordings of past webinars, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.

Comment on Minnesota’s draft wolf management plan through Aug. 8

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources welcomes comments on the DNR’s draft wolf management plan through 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. People can review the plan on the DNR website. Comments can be submitted a number of ways: by completing an online survey, emailing written comments to [email protected], or sending written comments to Wolf Plan, Box 20, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Rd., St. Paul, MN 55155.

The updated wolf management plan includes summary information about Minnesota’s wolf population and a history of wolves in the state. It details the diverse and changing public attitudes about wolves, the legal status of wolves, tribal perspectives on wolves, and ways to support a healthy and resilient wolf population while minimizing conflicts between humans and wolves. The draft plan also sets out a framework for future decisions about whether to hold a wolf hunting or trapping season, should the wolf be removed from the federal threatened species list in Minnesota.