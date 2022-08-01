Submit Release
Zebra mussels confirmed in Lake Koronis in Stearns County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Lake Koronis, near Paynesville in Stearns County.

On July 8, a  fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. DNR invasive species specialists searched the area and found no other zebra mussels. During a follow-up search, the DNRfound one juvenile zebra mussel near the Lake Koronis Regional Park public water access..

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

  • Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.
  • Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.
  • Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.
  • Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.
  • Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

  • Decontaminate watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website.
  • Spray with high-pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).
  • Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website.

