Attend deer season webinar, contribute to deer conversations

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites all hunters to attend an informational webinar on new deer hunting regulations at noon Wednesday, Aug. 3. Barbara Keller, big game program leader, and Todd Froberg, big game program coordinator, will discuss new deer hunting regulations in 2022, population numbers and chronic wasting disease management. The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, as well as skills to enjoy these opportunities. The webinar is free, and registration is required. Registration is available on the DNR website.

The DNR also invites the public to talk with DNR staff about deer-related topics over the phone or at local area offices during a statewide deer open house on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. People are welcome to discuss general concerns about deer or upcoming hunting season changes; raise topics for consideration by the DNR’s deer advisory committee; and learn about other engagement opportunities. People interested in participating can find more information on the deer open house page of the DNR website.

