Epigenetics Market Size is projected to reach USD 11.83 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.05%: Straits Research

The global Epigenetics Market was valued USD 2.86 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 11.83 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 17.05% from 2022 to 2030. North America is the dominating region among all the remaining regions.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epigenetics explores how cells affect gene function without changing DNA. "Epigenetic" refers to elements above the genetic code. Epigenetic changes turn genes on or off. These DNA changes don't affect DNA sequencing. The epigenome includes all DNA modifications that regulate gene activity (expression).

Epigenetic changes turn on or off genes, affecting cell protein production. This regulates cell protein production. Muscles don't make bone-growth proteins. Epigenetic alteration patterns vary between people, tissues, and cells. Food and pollutants alter epigenome. Epigenetic alterations are cell-to-cell and generational.

As sequencing costs fall, next-generation sequencing expands, and products improve, the epigenetics business should grow. Epigenetics research is expensive and lacks professionals. These problems hinder market growth. Many chronic diseases and disorders, including cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disease, and neurodegenerative condition, are linked to epigenetic mechanisms such DNA methylation , histone modification, and non-coding RNA.





Global Epigenetics Market: DRIVERS

Cancer's Rise

Cancer is spreading globally. According to the WHO, in 2020 there were over 2.1 million new cancer cases worldwide . 70% of cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income nations. Cancer kills 1 in 4 Americans. Uncontrolled DNA methylation can cause and advance cancer. Epigenetics has uncovered new cancer treatments. Cancer research studies using epigenetics are well-funded. Epigenetics-based drugs are beneficial against a certain sort of cancer. Thus, developing and underdeveloped nations can receive cheaper care. Unlike typical cancer treatments, epigenetics targets only damaged and cancerous cells in the host. An increase in global cancer cases should boost the epigenetics industry.





Tech Innovations, R&D Efforts

Epigenetics uses DNA methylation and histone modifications. Histone deacetylases (HDACs) and histone methyltransferases can modify histones. Inhibitors of these enzymes are good indicators for epigenetic medicine research. Therapeutic epigenetic research is gaining popularity. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and university research groups are attempting to expand this industry. This is a high-impact market driver for epigenetics.





Report Scope

Global Epigenetics Market: KEY FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing DNA Methylation

The epigenetics market has great potential due to the DNA methylation technique , which limits transcription. Methylation-sensitive PCR (MSP). MSP versions include real-time PCR, methylation fluorescence, and quantitative allele methylation analysis. Quantitative techniques for DNA methylation include allele-specific bisulphite sequencing, the southern approach, bisulphite pyrosequencing, and bisulphite PCR followed by MALDI-TOF MS. Future technical improvements will make it easier to evaluate genome-wide DNA methylation, opening new prospects for the worldwide Epigenetics Market.





Regional Overview of Global Epigenetics Market

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the Global Epigenetics Market.

North America dominates the rest. Rapid advances in healthcare infrastructure, the existence of vital firms, significant investments in R&D, and the rising occurrence of malignancies have all contributed to the expansion. Many mammalian proteins, including growth hormone, insulin, antibodies, and vaccines, are industrially produced, increasing need for protein expression systems. Significant expenditures are being made in cancer genomics research, which is expected to fuel the market's expansion in North America. The US National Institute of Health estimates cancer genomics funding at USD 1,098 million in 2020 and USD 1,152 million in 2022. Greater funding for cancer genomics in the US may increase the use of epigenetics in research , driving the market during the projected period.

The region's rising cancer rate also drives market expansion. The American Cancer Society (ACS) projects 1,918,030 new cases and 609,360 deaths in 2022 in the U.S. Cancer is the leading cause of death for adults over 65. As cancer research uses more epigenetics, the market will grow.

Increased U.S. spending in epigenetics research may also boost this industry. Chroma Medicine, Inc. (Chroma) established in November 2021 with USD 125 million in capital to address a wide spectrum of illnesses and become the technology of choice for gene regulation. Due to the foregoing considerations, this region's market should develop.

Asia-Pacific will have the highest growth rate. This is due to increased understanding of epigenetics, increased penetration by major players in Asia-Pacific, and improved research and clinical infrastructure. According to forecasts for the Asia-Pacific epigenetics market, both China and India would rise rapidly.





Key Highlights

was valued USD 2.86 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 11.83 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 17.05% from 2022 to 2030. By Product, Enzymes, kits, tools, and reagents are the categories that fall under this category.

Enzymes, kits, tools, and reagents are the categories that fall under this category. By Application, the global market for epigenetics is split into two different categories: oncology and non-oncology.

the global market for epigenetics is split into two different categories: oncology and non-oncology. By End-Users, the global market for epigenetics may be broken down into four different types of end users: academic and government research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses, and contract research organizations (CROs).

the global market for epigenetics may be broken down into four different types of end users: academic and government research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses, and contract research organizations (CROs). By Geography, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the regions that make up the various submarkets of the global epigenetics market. North America Dominates.





List of major competitor companies in the Epigenetics Market across the globe are:

Illumina, Inc. (US) Merck KGaA (Germany) Element Biosciences, Inc. QIAGEN (Germany) Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan) Novartis AG (Switzerland) Abcam plc (UK) Zymo Research Corporation. (US) Cellcentric (Germany) Domainex (UK) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) EpiGentek Group Inc. (US) BioVision Inc. (US) Bio-Techne. (US)





Global Epigenetics Market: Segmentation

BY PRODUCT

Instruments

Reagents & Kits

Others

BY APPLICATION

Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

CNS/Pain Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

BY END-USER

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutions

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Other End-Users

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent Developments

February 2022 - Element Biosciences, Inc., creator of a revolutionary DNA sequencing technology, has partnered with Dovetail Genomics to demonstrate the value and performance of Dovetail's proximity ligation-based NGS library prep solutions on Element's AVITI System.

December 2021 - Qiagen partnered with Denovo Biopharma to provide a revolutionary biomarker solution in 2021. Through this partnership, the firms planned to create a blood-based companion diagnostic test to identify patients with Denovo Genomic Marker 1 likely to accept Denovo's investigational cancer medication DB102TM for treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a common lymphoid malignancy.

December 2021 - Agilent Technologies partnered with Lonza in Dec-2021. This alliance aims to change how tailored cell treatments are made.

October 2021 - Abcam acquired BioVision in Oct. 2021. BioVision would boost Abcam's innovation and computational scale for biochemical and cellular assays. Abcam would gain BioVision's products, abilities, and 70-person development and production teams.





