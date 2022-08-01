State Arts Council opens arts grant applications with an Oct. 3 deadline

Providence, RI—The RI State Council on the Arts announced today that applications are now open for grants to arts and culture organizations, folk and individual artists, arts educators and artists in healthcare. The deadline to complete an application is Oct. 3.

"I am pleased to be announcing these grants, which include our roll out of the newly revamped Project Grants in Education, which continue our effort to be more accessible, equitable and transparent. This updated grant program is designed to better support arts education in the schools, arts educators and teaching artists," said Lynne McCormack, Executive Director of RISCA. "Another grant opening today is the Rhode Island Expansion Arts Program, which only opens up every three years. Expansion Arts grants offer funding and organizational assistance to community-based, culturally diverse arts and cultural organizations."

The grant programs being offered include:

Folk Arts Apprenticeships are designed to foster sharing of traditional (folk) artistic skills between a mentor and an apprentice. The program creates an opportunity specifically for individuals who share a common cultural heritage.

Folk Arts Fellowships support individual artists who demonstrate the highest level of skill and accomplishments in their craft.

The latest revamped grant program is Project Grants in Education, which offer support to schools, non-profit organizations, arts educators and teaching artists. Recipients engage students in rich and meaningful artistic experiences in dedicated learning environments.

Rhode Island Expansion Arts Program offers funding and organizational assistance to community-based, culturally diverse arts and cultural organizations. The program is a partnership between Rhode Island Foundation, Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and Rhode Island Council for the Humanities.

Project Grants for Organizations (PGO) provides grants of up to $3,000 in support of arts and culture projects that are relevant and meaningful to Rhode Island communities.

Community Engaged Project Grants (CEPG) offer funding of up to $3,000 for artists or groups of artists to create arts and culture projects that are directly and actively engaged with Rhode Island residents.

Make Art Grant provides grants of up to $3,000 for artists or groups of artists to create or continue specific artwork in any discipline. Projects must have specific goals, although completion and public showing of the art is not required.

Project Grants in Healthcare offer matching grants for arts projects that connect teaching artists with healthcare settings such as hospitals, hospice and community health agencies. This Grant program is in the process of being restructured, and new grant guidelines will be available for the spring grant cycle.

To assist in the application process and meet the Oct. 3 deadline, Arts Council staff members have scheduled virtual workshops and office hours throughout August and September. The online meetings will focus on best practices as well as help with budget planning. First time applicants are encouraged to attend and apply.