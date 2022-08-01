Stick with manatees and sea turtles by collecting this year’s FWC decals

Photos available

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) 2022-23 manatee and sea turtle decals are now available. These waterproof stickers are colorfully illustrated and look right at home on watercraft, car bumpers or anywhere you want to show your support for these native species.

New decal designs are released each July and can be purchased with a $5 donation when you register or re-register a vehicle or boat at local tax collector’s offices across the state. The funds raised by decal donations go directly toward supporting research, rescue and management efforts for manatees and sea turtles.

This year’s decal themes bring additional attention to specific conservation issues:

“Manatees in Motion” provides a reminder that manatees travel throughout Florida’s waterways and move between freshwater rivers and springs, brackish waters and coastal salt waters. If you see evidence of a nearby manatee while boating, such as the signature round “manatee footprint” water plume, slow your vessel or shut off your engine until you can locate it and move to a safe distance.

“A Generation of Protection” highlights the many years of obstacles turtles face on their journey from hatchlings to mature adults with nests of their own, a process that can take 20 to 30 years. Lights on a nesting beach, motorized watercraft and marine debris can all negatively impact turtle lifecycles.

This year’s manatee decal also helpfully displays the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922), where you can report an injured, entangled, or sick manatee or sea turtle.

Learn more about how to help conserve manatees and sea turtles at MyFWC.com/Manatee and MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle, where you can also purchase past decal versions to improve your collection. Another way to show support for these species is by purchasing a “Save the Manatee” or a “Helping Sea Turtles Survive” license plate at your local Tax Collector’s office. For additional information about how to get involved, visit the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida’s website at wildlifeflorida.org.