Enterprise Content Management System Market Worth $53.2 Billion by 2030 Growing at a CAGR of 9.8%

Allied Market

Surge in adoption of cloud-based enterprise content management systems would open new opportunities in the future.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in need for digital content due to the proliferation of online marketing & online customer and content development of the e-commerce industry have boosted the growth of the global enterprise content management system market.

Key industry players such as - Adobe, Capgemini, Fabasoft, Hyland Software, Inc., Lexmark International, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, M-Files, Inc., Oracle, Open Text Corporation, and XEROX Corporation.

The global enterprise content management system industry was pegged at $21.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $53.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global enterprise content management system market. This is due to focus on availing advanced industry-specific content management solution and services to sustain the competitive environment. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, owing to increase in expansion of business across the region.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 186 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3382

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global enterprise content management system market, owing to rise in need to secure critical data from unauthorized access and monitor the influx of data within the organization. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, owing to the transfer of increase in amount of confidential data.

By solution, the mobile content management segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, as it lets user to access information anytime, anywhere through mobile handsets to facilitate the uninterrupted business workflow. However, the web content management segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global enterprise content management system industry, owing to high growth rate associated with industries among developing nations to incorporate high security to understand threats and mitigate vulnerabilities.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3382

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market due to rise in need for content management as companies shifted their business online.

• Companies become more inclined toward attracting consumers through social media sites, which increased the demand for content management systems.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3382

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Content Services Platform Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.