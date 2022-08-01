The CCAC to resume normal operation from 2nd August

MACAU, August 1 - The CCAC will resume normal operation from 2nd August. Any person entering the offices must follow the pandemic prevention measures including showing his health code, maintaining social distance and wearing a mask.

The Complaint Management Centre and the two Branch Offices will resume normal operation from 2nd August. Should residents wish to file reports or administrative complaints, they should, as far as possible, make an appointment through the Online Appointment System in advance (Website: https://www.ccac.org.mo/booking/complaint.html ). They may also use the online complaint service of the CCAC or call the Report Hotline at 2836 1212.

The Declaration of Assets and Interests Division will resume receiving declarations of assets and interests from 2nd August. Between 2nd and 5th August, the Declaration of Assets and Interests Division will give priority to receiving declarations which have already expired or will expire before 12th August. During the aforesaid period, the maximum number of declarants at the waiting lobby at the office at any one time will be limited to 15. Other declarants, after obtaining the tag number, will be required to wait outside the office for further notification from the staff. If the number of visiting declarants exceeds the maximum number allowed on that day, their declarations will be handled on the following day according to the tag numbers in sequence. For enquiries, please contact us at 8395 3321.

Moreover, the winners of the WeChat quiz game entitled “Positive Energy of Integrity” will be notified of the prize redemption arrangement by SMS on 2nd August.