By 2028, Demand for Global Alarm Monitoring Market Size to Surpass US$ 60.4 Billion, at a 4.01% CAGR Growth: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

"Alarm Monitoring Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring, Building Alarm Monitoring, Environment Monitoring), By Offering (Systems and Hardware, Software, Services, and Solutions), By Communication Technology (Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless Radio Network, IP Network), By Input Signal (Discrete, Analog, Protocol), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028"

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Alarm Monitoring Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 47.2 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 60.4 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.01% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028."

What is Alarm Monitoring? How big is the Alarm Monitoring Industry?

Market Overview:

The alarm monitoring system serves as a link between the home security system and the security service provider. Alarm monitoring systems notify service providers of a burglary, fire, or medical emergency. The global market for professional alarm monitoring is being driven primarily by attractive discounts on insurance plans for installing such systems, as well as the growing popularity of ultra-modern smart houses outfitted with home automation systems.

Additionally, perceptive market players' continuing emphasis on product development using the newest technology, combined with expanding global spending capacity, is likely to have a beneficial impact on the market.

Global Alarm Monitoring Market Dynamics

Consumers are becoming more mindful of security, and they have begun to use monitoring and warning systems for residential reasons to prevent incidents such as theft and fire. In addition, the increased use of electronic security systems in public spaces is propelling market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for automation security systems for both commercial and residential applications is projected to help the global alarm monitoring market.

Furthermore, insurance companies' discounts on premium rates for both residential and commercial clients if a central monitoring alarm system is installed, as well as the increasing adoption of security systems that come with insurance policies for both residential and commercial applications, are expected to drive the growth of the global alarm monitoring market. Furthermore, technological improvements like handheld device-based security systems, DIY Home Security Systems, and untapped potential in new regions provide positive growth chances. The high cost of installation and maintenance of alarm monitoring systems is constraining industry expansion. Additionally, the entry of telecom and cable providers into the alarm monitoring arena, as well as false alerts, is possible limitations to the global alarm monitoring market's overall growth.

Alarm Monitoring Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The recent breakout of the COVID-19 problem, on the other hand, is of an entirely different magnitude than any preceding recession. Not only has it had an influence on consumer spending, but compulsory mass quarantines have saturated nearly every country on the planet. As a result, growth in the alarm monitoring sector is likely to slow for the remainder of the pandemic period. Furthermore, consumer demand has subsequently fallen as individuals are now more focused on reducing non-essential spending from their separate budgets since the overall economic state of the majority of people has been adversely affected by this epidemic.

These factors are projected to weigh on the revenue trajectory of the worldwide Alarm Monitoring Market throughout the forecast period. However, when regional regulatory bodies begin to relax these imposed restrictions, the worldwide Alarm Monitoring Market is likely to rebound.

Alarm Monitoring Market: Segmentation Analysis

In terms of Communication Technology, the cellular wireless network communication technology category will have the biggest market share. The cellular wireless network is becoming more popular for connecting control panels and alarm monitoring centres. It is mostly used as a backup mechanism for connectivity in the event the primary lines fail. With the rising reliability of cellular networks, the market for cellular wireless network-based alarm monitoring grows. In the forecast period, the wired telecommunication network will grow at a rapid pace in the overall alarm monitoring market. The most often utilized communication method in existing alarm monitoring systems is wired telecommunication; its dependability is a major factor in its growth.

In terms of Application, the building alarm monitoring market accounted for the lion's share of the entire alarm monitoring market. Building alarm monitoring systems are intended to detect emergency circumstances such as fire, smoke, entry, and flooding. Residential buildings account for a sizable portion of the market for building alarm monitoring; a sizable portion of the overall revenue in this category is derived from monthly recurring charges, which alarm monitoring firms receive in place of monitoring services. Most firms that cater to residential consumers do not charge for equipment or installation charges, but they do charge a monthly fee for monitoring.

Browse the full “Alarm Monitoring Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring, Building Alarm Monitoring, Environment Monitoring), By Offering (Systems and Hardware, Software, Services, and Solutions), By Communication Technology (Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless Radio Network, IP Network), By Input Signal (Discrete, Analog, Protocol), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/alarm-monitoring-market



Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Alarm Monitoring Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Alarm Monitoring market include -

ADT (US)

Moni (US)

Honeywell (US)

Securitas (Sweden)

UTC (US)

Schneider (France)

Johnson Controls (US)

Vivint (US)

Vector Security (US)

Bosch (Germany)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

The cellular wireless network communication technology category will have the largest market share in terms of Communication Technology.

The building alarm monitoring industry accounted for the lion's share of the alarm monitoring market in terms of Applications.

North America will have the highest revenue share during the predicted period on the basis of region.

Regional Dominance:

North America is at the forefront of the evolution and development of alarm monitoring technologies because it is home to some of the world's largest multinational organizations. This area is home to the majority of the major players in the global alarm monitoring industry. In terms of new and better technologies, increased R&D in the field of remote monitoring, home automation systems and the Internet of Things is a major element driving market expansion in North America. In North America, rising research and development activities at the academic and industrial levels are widening the application areas of alarm monitoring to include equipment monitoring, building alarm monitoring, environment monitoring, and medical equipment monitoring.

The global alarm monitoring market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Equipment monitoring

Vehicle alarm monitoring

Building alarm monitoring

Environment monitoring

By Offering

Systems and hardware

Software, services, and solutions

By Communication Technology

Wired telecommunication network

Cellular wireless network

Wireless radio network

IP network

By Input Signal

Discrete

Analog

Protocol

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 47.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 60.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.01% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players ADT (US), Moni (US), Honeywell (US), Securitas (Sweden), UTC (US), Schneider (France), Johnson Controls (US), Vivint (US), Vector Security (US), Bosch (Germany), and Others Key Segment By Application, Offering, Communication Technology, Input Signal, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

