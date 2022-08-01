Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market Worth USD 4,359.20 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Medtronic plc., Cook Medical Inc., Endologix, Inc., Lombard Medical, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Becton Dickison and Company, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Konninklijke Philips N.V..

The global endovascular aneurysm repair market size was valued at $2,646.60 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4,359.20 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The endovascular aneurysm repair market trends are increase in adoption of endovascular stent grafts and development of next-generation stent grafts, such as Excluder (W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.), Zenith (Cook Medical Inc.), and others. In addition, endovascular aneurysm repair market rise in awareness about availability of wide range of aortic aneurysm devices in developing countries attracts the patient population, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for endovascular aneurysm repair market. However, inflated cost of evar procedure and risks associated with these procedures restrain the market growth. Furthermore, untapped emerging economies present lucrative opportunities for the market.

The endovascular aneurysm repair market is segmented on the basis of indication, site, anatomy, product, and region. Depending on indication, the market is classified into abdominal aortic aneurysm and thoracic aortic aneurysm. Abdominal aortic aneurysm segment dominated the market in 2020.

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market by Key Players: Medtronic plc., Cook Medical Inc., Endologix, Inc., Lombard Medical, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Becton Dickison and Company, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Konninklijke Philips N.V.

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market By Indication: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), Thoratic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market By Site: Infrarenal, Pararenal

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market By Anatomy: Traditional, Complex

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market By Product: Percutaneous EVAR, Fenestrated EVAR, Aortic Stents & TAA Graft, Others

