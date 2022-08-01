Cancer Vaccines Market to Get a New Boost with CAGR of 12.6% by 2027 | Allied Market Research

Cancer Vaccines Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Cancer Vaccines Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Cancer Vaccines market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Advaxis Inc., Amgen Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Generex Biotechnology Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanpower Group Co. Ltd. (Dendereon Corporation), UbiVac, and Vaccinogen, Inc.

The global cancer vaccines market was valued at $4,188 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,303 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Cancer vaccine is a type of immunotherapy that boosts the natural defense of body by stimulating the immune system to recognize and cure cancerous cells. Vaccines include antigenic components, which strengthens an individual’s immune system by developing adaptive immunity to prevent morbidity from infections. Moreover, cancer vaccines have been developed as a new beneficial way for cancer prevention & eradication. Currently, a wide range of cancer therapeutic vaccines are available in the market to effectively fight against cancer.

The cancer vaccines market is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for novel cancer vaccine products, increase in prevalence of HPV infections, surge in public awareness toward cancer diseases, and rise in investments by government & private organizations for production of new cancer vaccines. Moreover, rise in adoption rates of preventive and therapeutic vaccines, technological advancements in cancer vaccines, increase in number of cancer cases, and launch of novel cancer vaccines further boost the cancer vaccines market growth. However, high cost for developing cancer vaccines and longer time span required for manufacturing a single vaccine are anticipated to restrict the market growth. Furthermore, growth in transition from prophylactic to therapeutic cancer vaccines is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Cancer Vaccines Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Cancer Vaccines Market by Key Players: Advaxis Inc., Amgen Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Generex Biotechnology Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanpower Group Co. Ltd. (Dendereon Corporation), UbiVac, and Vaccinogen, Inc.

Cancer Vaccines Market By Technology: Dendritic Cells (DC) Cancer Vaccines, Recombinant Cancer Vaccines, Antigen/Adjuvant Cancer Vaccines, and Viral Vector & DNA Cancer Vaccines

Cancer Vaccines Market By Type: Preventive Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

Cancer Vaccines Market By Indication: Cervical Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Others

Cancer Vaccines Market By End User: Pediatrics and Adults

