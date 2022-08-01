Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Non-Nuclear Weapons States Parties on the Sidelines of the NPT Review Conference

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with a group of Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) States Parties today on the margins of the 10th Review Conference in New York.  They discussed working towards a positive, consensus outcome that strengthens all three pillars of the NPT: nonproliferation, disarmament, and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.  The Secretary underscored the U.S. commitment to the NPT, which has never been more important to international peace and security and to the rules-based international order.

