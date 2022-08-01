Lipstick Market Size to Rise $12.5 Billion, Globally and by 2026, Growing at 5.5% CAGR From 2021-2027, Report by AMR

Lipstick Market

According to a new report, The global lipstick market analysis is segmented on the basis of product type, form, distribution channel, and region.

The global demand for lipstick is expected to increase due to rise in number of working women across the globe as well as due to the surge in consumer inclination toward online shopping.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Lipstick Market by Product Type, Form, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,". The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain.

The global lipstick market size was valued at $8.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $12.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lipstick-market

Lipstick is a beauty product that adorns the lips by changing natural color of the lip. The major ingredients that lipsticks are used to make lipsticks includes wax, alcohol, pigments, oil, and emollient that provides texture, and protection to lips. There are different shades & colors of lipstick such as red, pink, nude, peach, brown, maroon, and others available in the market that are compatible for different skin tones and lip shapes. Thus, offering consumers with variety of color options and allowing them to experiment with new colors.

In addition, there are different types of lipsticks including matte lipstick, glossy lipstick, stain lipstick, and others and have specific purposes such as moisturizing and longwearing are available in the market. Thus, this fact is driving the growth of the lipstick market. In addition, the expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others has made these lipsticks easily accessible to the consumers, which in turn contributes toward the lipstick market growth.

The matte lipstick segment is anticipated to garner highest the lipstick market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that consumers, mostly working women nowadays look for lipsticks, which can sustain and last longer throughout their busy days and prevent reapplying lipstick; thus, saving their time. Matte lipsticks tend to stay throughout the day over traditional lipsticks. This factor is expected to boost the lipstick market trends.

Upsurge in demand for natural, herbal, and organic lipsticks is anticipated to boost the growth of lipstick market in the upcoming years. This is attributable to rise in consumer awareness regarding the ill effects of harmful ingredients used in lipsticks, which lead to irritation, itching, and drying of lips. Thus, this fact has driven consumers toward the use of natural, herbal, and organic lipsticks. Moreover, lipstick manufacturers are now indulged in launching natural, organic, and herbal lipsticks to meet the rise in customer demands, which propels the growth of the lipstick market. For instance, Lotus Herbals manufactures beauty products including lipsticks that are made from natural ingredients and does not contain any synthetic and chemical based ingredients in it.

The global lipstick market analysis is segmented on the basis of product type, form, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product type, the lipstick market is classified into matte, glossy, lip powder, and others. By form, the market is classified into liquid, stick, and palettes. By distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online stores. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the Lipstick industry:

○ L'Oréal S.A

○ Shiseido Company Limited

○ Revlon Inc.

○ Coty

○ Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

○ Christian Dior SE

○ Unilever

○ Guerlain

○ Inglot Sp. Z. O. O.

○ Relouis.

Key Finding of The Lipstick Market:

○ By product type, the matte lipstick segment accounted for the highest lipstick market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

○ By form, the stick form of lipstick segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

○ Depending on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment occupied the maximum share in market in 2018, and is expected to dominate the market forecast.

○ By region, Europe accounted for about 36.6% in 2018 of the market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Reasons to Buy This Lipstick Market Report:

○ Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

○ Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

○ Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

○ To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

○ Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

○ To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.

