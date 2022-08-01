Chlorinated Paraffin Market Trend, Demand, Application, Growth Driver, Business Opportunity and Region-Forecast 2030

Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market

APAC Chlorinated Paraffin market is expected to cite fastest CAGR of 4.02% by end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chlorinated paraffin market is analyzed across product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the medium chain segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The short chain segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 3.94% throughout the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF (203 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1940

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global chlorinated paraffin market was estimated at $1.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $2.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in demand for metalworking fluids in industrial applications and low manufacturing cost of chlorinated paraffin drive the growth of the global chlorinated paraffin market. On the other hand, stringent government regulations pertaining to the use of chlorinated paraffin is expected to hamper the growth to some extent. However, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Based on application, the lubricating additives segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market. The adhesives segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.46% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.02% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chlorinated-paraffin-market/purchase-options

Covid-19 scenario-

Shutdown of various infrastructure activities in developing countries declined the demand for chlorinated paraffin.

On the other hand, however, surge in e-commerce activities during the outbreak increased the awareness among people regarding the advantages of online shopping. This, in turn, heightened the demand for chlorinated paraffin products which are used in the packaging industry. This is how the pandemic has had a mixed impact on the global chlorinated paraffin market.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1940?reqfor=covid

The key market players analyzed in the global chlorinated paraffin market report include INOVYN, Altair Chimica SpA, INEOS Chlor, Caffaro Industrie S.p.A., Quimica del Cinca, S.A., LEUNA-Tenside GmbH, Dover Chemical Corporation, Handy Chemical Corporation Ltd., and Aditya Birla Chemicals. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Similar Report:

Paraffin Wax Market

Polyethylene Wax Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.