Routing Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030

Increasing adoption of IoT devices by several enterprises and emerging trend of BYOD outcomes are key factors driving routing market revenue growth

Routing Market Size – USD 13.82 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global routing market size was USD 13.82 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Surge in volume of multimedia content generated through internet and web applications is a key factor driving routing market revenue growth.

Growing adoption and availability of high-speed wireless broadband networks, such as public Wi-Fi, as well as an increase in number of people using laptops, and smartphones, have contributed to the production of a sizable amount of multimedia content for Internet and mobile apps. These factors have led content providers to expand their data centers. Consequently, higher-bandwidth switches with rates between 10 Gbps and 100 Gbps and beyond are required for video-on-demand services.

This is expected to increase spending on cloud computing and data centers, as well as use of data center switches for data traffic control and routing, which is expected to drive market revenue growth. Furthermore, trend of Work From Home (WFH) policies by enterprises during Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a significant increase in demand for Fiber-To-The-Home services (FTTH) and has driven market growth market.

However, reluctance of businesses to transition from legacy equipment to a virtual environment is one of the challenges in conducting business. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and telecom companies maintain and run legacy systems, which are challenging to manage, are expensive to maintain, and incompatible with various platforms. Traditional architecture and infrastructure require customization of new virtual router software solutions.

Emergen Research has recently published a new report on the Global Routing market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Routing market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Key Highlights from the Report

The wireless segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Growing need for high-speed internet connectivity and increasing usage of smart gadgets, such as smart TVs, and smartphones with wireless connectivity, are driving demand for wireless routers with strong connections. Also, increased demand for internet-connected devices and cloud networking is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The virtual segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. A virtual router is a software-based routing architecture that enables hosting system to perform like a typical hardware router across a local area network. A virtual router can provide a computer or server capabilities of a full-fledged router by using software to execute router's network and packet routing functions. Virtual Router Redundancy Protocol (VRRP) can also be used to create virtual routers to improve network dependability, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. This is accomplished by designating a virtual router as the default gateway, which is backed by a collection of real routers.

The datacenter segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. To remove delays, enable faster speeds, and expand networks, more bandwidth is necessary for these purposes, which is increasing demand for fast routing solutions and is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Arista Networks, Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Qualys, Inc., New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd., netgearstore.in, Nokia, and Xiaomi and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Emergen Research has segmented the global routing market based on type, placement, application, vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Wired Router

Wireless Router

Placement Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Edge

Core

Virtual

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Datacenter

Enterprise

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government & Defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Research & Academia

Others

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Routing market by 2030?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Routing market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Routing market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

