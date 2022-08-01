Podcasting Market Trends 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Opportunity, Key Players and Forecast Analysis
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Podcasting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global podcasting market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 27.12% during 2022-2027. Podcasting refers to the distribution and preparation of digital audio files that a user can either stream online on a subscription basis or download directly to personal devices for listening. It covers numerous topics that engage the audience through entertainment, knowledge, and information, such as sports updates, comedy, culture, society, politics, news, and auditory case studies. Podcasting can be hosted by groups or individuals, such as educators, anchors, motivational speakers, athletes, artists, and scientists. As compared to videos, podcasts are easier to create, more convenient, highly engaging, and aid in building a personal connection and improving conversation skills.
COVID-19 Impact:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Podcasting Market Trends:
The global podcasting market is primarily being driven by growing dependence on smartphones. Podcasts are easily accessible on such devices and offer flexible listening while performing numerous activities, such as walking, exercising, cleaning, and gardening, among others. Additionally, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) technologies that allow advertisers to hyper-contextualizing information while ensuring that the relevant content reaches the target audience are providing an impetus to market growth. Furthermore, the increasing product adoption in teaching and educational learning as it offers an effortless delivery of audio learning resources on a broad array of subject matters is favoring the market growth. Other factors, including widespread product utilization in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the growing popularity of smart speakers, rapid digitization, and increasing internet penetration, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Podcasting Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global podcasting market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Amazon.com Inc.
• Apple Inc.
• Entercom Communications Corp.
• iHeartMedia Inc.
• Liberated Syndication Inc.
• Pandora Media LLC (Sirius XM Holdings Inc.)
• Podbean Tech LLC
• SoundCloud Ltd.
• Spotify AB
• TuneIn Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global podcasting market on the basis of genre, format and region.
Breakup by Genre:
• News and Politics
• Society and Culture
• Comedy
• Sports
• Others
Breakup by Format:
• Interviews
• Panels
• Solo
• Repurposed Content
• Conversational
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
