Infant, Child, and Maternal Probiotic Supplements Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 1,081.70 Million by 2028, at 8.7% CAGR, Global Industry Demand, Value & Forecast by The Insight Partners

Infant, Child, and Maternal Probiotic Supplements Market is projected to reach US$ 1,081.70 Million by 2028 from US$ 604.94 Million in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2028. In-depth market segmentation, deep dive regional and country level analysis of 18+ countries across 5 key regions, key company profiles and industry landscape to provide latest market initiatives and competitive landscape, impact of COVID-19 pandemic on ecosystem.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners has published a new research report titled The Infant, Child, and Maternal Probiotic Supplements Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Form (Capsules and Softgels, Gummies, Liquid, and Others) and End User (Infant and Toddler, Children, and Maternal Women)" includes the description of factors fueling the market growth, estimation and forecast of revenue, and identification of significant market players and their key developments. The report also provides a market share analysis. Probiotics are live micro-organisms that promote good digestive health and help to improve human gut health. They play a vital role in preventive healthcare as they prevent the occurrence of diseases by strengthening the immune system. Gut health has become one of the prime health concerns among consumers. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of probiotics has surged their popularity in infant, child, and maternal women health supplements. These factors are significantly driving the global demand for infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements.





Infant, Child, and Maternal Probiotic Supplements Market - Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 604.94 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 1,081.70 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 130 No. Tables 44 No. of Charts & Figures 61 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Form, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Infant, Child, and Maternal Probiotic Supplements Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Some players operating in the market are Bayer Corporation; Nestle S.A.; Mommy’s Bliss Inc.; LoveBug Probiotics; BioGaia AB; MaryRuth Organics, LLC; Pharmavite LLC; Evolve Biosystems; Biomeology; and Nordic Naturals. These companies are emphasizing on new product launches and geographical expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide. These companies have a widespread global presence, which provides them to serve a large set of customers from all over the world and subsequently increases their market share. These market players are highly focused on launching new products and expanding their product range in specialty portfolios.





Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing gut health disorders and the rising health concerns among infant and pregnant women. Asian countries are inclining toward adopting healthy and nutrient supplements to improve gut health for infants, children, and pregnant women, driving the market in this region. Growing concerns for infant and child health have encouraged various government organizations to adopt several programs to improve the health and development of infants and children. For instance, the United Nations Population Fund (UN FPA) and various governments of Asia-Pacific countries, health experts, and civil societies are engaged in improving the availability of essential medicine, strengthening the health system, and promoting international maternal health standards.

Infant nutrition is one of the most lucrative markets in Asia Pacific. The rising population, steady economic development, and increase in per capita income are some of the major factors driving the infant nutrition market. People in countries, such as China, India, and South Korea, are highly concerned about their children's health and wellbeing and are widely adopting dietary supplements that support their growth and development.

The concept of probiotics is new to many people in emerging economies, and the increasing awareness among people is creating lucrative opportunities in the probiotics space. Infant probiotic supplements are also gaining significant traction due to children and infants' rising focus on digestive health and immunity. According to an analysis on Google Search Trends on microbiome and probiotics, the top searched query in 2020 was ‘probiotics for baby constipation.’





Moreover, the number of searches for ‘probiotics for eczema and baby’ increased by 22% in 2020. According to an analysis presented by Lumina Intelligence and Professor Van Sinderen, there is a growing demand for infant probiotic supplements containing Bifidobacterium strains in Asia Pacific. Bifidobacterium is present in the highest numbers in the gastrointestinal tract of newborn babies compared to other bacteria. This factor is driving the demand for probiotic supplements containing Bifidobacterium strains in the Asia Pacific market. Thus, the growing interest of parents in infant nutrition and infant probiotic supplements across Asia Pacific is expected to open new opportunities in the market over the forecast period.

Based on product type, the infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market is segmented into capsules and soft gels, gummies, liquid, and others. The other segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Other forms of probiotic supplements, such as powder, tablets, chewable tablets, effervescent tablets, lozenges, and quick dissolvable formats, are widely used in the infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market. The growth is attributed to the increasing use of these forms due to their various benefits, such as longer shelf life and physiochemical stability of powder, inexpensive, and more effective.

Based on end user, the infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market is segmented into infant and toddler, children, and maternal women. The maternal women segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to their role in reducing the risk of eczema in babies, lessening childbirth complications, and improving expectant mothers' metabolic health. Women experience dramatic changes in physiology and immune systems during pregnancy, including alterations in the gut microbiome population. These issues can be addressed using probiotic supplements. Probiotic supplements help pregnant women in gaining weight.

The infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market is segmented into 4 main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the largest share in the infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market in 2020, and Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Manufacturers and research institutions are continuously investing in research and development activities to develop advanced and reliable products for infants, children, and pregnant women. For instance, in May 2022, the University of Calgary conducted a study stating that probiotic supplements can help form a healthy microbiome in the gut of the tiniest infant, who is not born with a fully formed gut microbiome. Such research and development activities in the region are expected to surge the demand for probiotic supplements for infants, children, and pregnant women in North America.

Moreover, governments of North American countries are taking initiatives to improve infant and children's health. For instance, Healthy Start is one initiative to improve childhood health care. This initiative is designed to reduce the infant mortality rate and improve prenatal health in the region. Hence, the prenatal and postnatal use of probiotic supplements is further surging the growth of the infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market across North America.

Infant nutrition is one of the most lucrative markets in Asia Pacific. The rising population, steady economic development, and increase in per capita income are some of the major factors driving the infant nutrition market. People in countries such as China, India, and South Korea are highly concerned about their children's health and wellbeing and are widely adopting dietary supplements that support their growth and development. Infant probiotic supplements are also gaining significant traction, owing to children and infants' rising focus on digestive health and immunity. Thus, the rising demand for infant probiotic supplements in developing markets is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Infant, Child, and Maternal Probiotic Supplements Market

The COVID-19 pandemic affected almost all industries in various countries. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and business shutdowns in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South & Central America (SAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) hampered the growth of several industries, including the food & beverages industry and the nutraceutical industry. The shutdown of manufacturing units disturbed global supply chains, manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and essential and nonessential product sales.

In 2020, various companies witnessed delays in product deliveries and a slump in sales of their products. Moreover, the bans imposed by governments in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America on international travel compelled companies to discontinue their collaboration and partnership plans temporarily. All these factors hampered various markets, including the infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market, in 2020 and early 2021, thereby restraining their growth.

Moreover, probiotic strains, especially Bifidobacteria and lactobacillus, have favorable effects on the clearance of influenza viruses. This factor influenced the purchasing decisions of consumers. According to a survey conducted by Fonterra Co-operative, immune health was a stronger driver for purchasing probiotic supplements for infants and children than digestive health in China, Brazil, and the UAE. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic created a massive demand for infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements.





