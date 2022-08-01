HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market Growing at a CAGR 34.3% | Key Player - NVIDIA, TomTom, DeepMap, Navmii

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need to improve driver safety and comfort & deconjest road traffic are some key factors driving global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market growth.

HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market Size – USD 1.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 34.3%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of high-precision HD mapping” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market is expected to reach a market size of USD 16.51 Billion at a steady CAGR of 34.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing requirement for new generation of highly accurate and realistic digital map solutions and software.

The ability of HD maps to determine the exact position of a vehicle in real-time with the help of analyzed data from multiple sources such as vehicle sensors, LiDAR, onboard cameras, satellite imagery, and GPS is driving demand for and deployment of HD maps among autonomous vehicle manufacturers. HD mapping technology allows a driverless vehicle to localize itself with high precision by mapping its exact location with respect to the surrounding environment. The technology enables autonomous vehicles to overcome sensing limitations by providing information beyond the range of the camera, LiDAR, and radar, which is driving traction of and preference for HD maps among autonomous vehicle manufacturers.

Key Highlights of Report

In November 2019, TomTom, which is a location technology specialists, and the University of Amsterdam (UvA) announced the opening of a new research Atlas Lab for autonomous vehicles. Atlas Lab is expected to focus on utilizing Artificial Intelligence for developing advanced, highly accurate, and safe high-definition maps for self-driving vehicles.

Semi-Autonomous (Level 2&3) segment accounted for largest market share of 62.5% in 2020. Presence of more stringent regulations regarding autonomous driving compared to semi-autonomous driving are boosting demand for semi-autonomous vehicles.

Cloud-based solutions segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 34.8% during the forecast period. Major players in the market such as TomTom, NVIDIA, and HERE Technologies are increasingly utilizing cloud-based services as these offer more accuracy and easy updating of maps.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key participants include NVIDIA, TomTom, DeepMap, Here Technologies, Navinfo, Civil Maps, Mapmyindia, Sanborn Map Company, Navmii, and Autonavi.

Emergen Research has segmented the global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market on the basis of level of automation, solution, services, vehicle type, and region:

Level of automation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Semi-Autonomous (Level 2&3)

Autonomous (Level 4&5)

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Embedded

Cloud-based

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Localization

Advertisement

Mapping

Update & Maintenance

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

