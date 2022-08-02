Ronn Torossian on Websites, SEO and Customer Experience

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, when most people walk into a store, they are generally greeted by a salesperson that's there to make sure the customer picks out the best possible solution based on what they need. That means the salesperson takes into consideration the budget of the customer and answers any question that the customer might have during the purchasing process. This is a simple way to describe the offline experience of customers. Customer experience is simply the way in which a company communicates with the audience at every stage of the buying journey that they go through. In the digital world, companies have a lot more touch points with the customers, which means there are a lot more opportunities to communicate with the audience, and companies can improve their conversion rates as well as revenue if they focus on improving the customer experience on their websites.

Social media

Social media platforms allow most e-commerce companies to showcase their unique brand voices. There's no need for companies to have a dedicated person that's going to oversee social media platforms immediately, but every company needs to dedicate a certain amount of time every bit of every single day to focus on social media, including responding to questions or concerns from customers and sharing its content. This way, companies are going to be able to generate a lot more organic website traffic and improve the experience of their consumers

Community

Ronn Torossian says companies can easily build communities around their digital presence, which are going to consist of groups of people that are big fans of the business and loyal to the solutions of the company. These members of that community are going to advocate for the company and its products, and one of the best ways that companies can develop those communities is through email marketing efforts and social media. The company can also encourage that small community to rate the solutions from the company and leave reviews on the product pages and on social media platforms. This way, more potential consumers are going to be convinced to make a purchase, and the company gets to keep them informed of the quality of its solutions, which improves customer experience.

Content

The goal of content marketing efforts is for companies to help their target audiences solve any pain points they might have. That means companies can create video content, blog posts, articles, infographics, videos, and any other type of content that relates to the solutions that the company provides for its customers. For instance, if a company has an e-commerce store that's focused on selling shoes, it can create content that's going to give the target audience advice on shoes for different events, current trends and fashion, tips and advice on shoes, and more. However, it's important to plan out every single piece of content the company wants to create and distribute beforehand with the help of a content calendar. Then, the content can also be optimized for search engines, as well as social media platforms to reach even more people and overall improve the customer experience.