Housing O2 Supports Communities and Charities
Housing O2 encourages small businesses to support their community nonprofits and charities.
We ask other small businesses to match our efforts and support nonprofits and charities of their choice.”CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Housing O2 LLC, a small business engaged in development of workforce housing, is continuing its support of community nonprofits and charities. Karl Dakin, CEO of Housing O2 has signed up to support the Cancer League of Colorado’s Denver Over the Edge challenge. Participants who achieve their fundraising goals get the opportunity to rappel down the side of a 48-story building in downtown Denver.
— Karl Dakin, CEO, Housing O2 LLC
Earlier this year, Housing O2 acted as sponsor of a new co-ed youth rugby league managed by Pirate Youth Sports. This sponsorship covered a portion of the costs of uniforms, equipment and travel making the program affordable to youth from low-income families.
Housing O2 LLC is supporting the launch of a new nonprofit – the Rural Workforce Housing Innovation Coalition – that is working to overcome common challenges to building workforce housing in rural communities.
On September 22, Housing O2 is hosting a table at the Campfires and Cocktails Gala of Camp Wapiyapi – a charity that provides a summer camp experience for kids with cancer. Kids get to become kids again when surrounded by nature and people who accept them as people and not as victims.
“We are a new, small, for-profit business, which cannot make big donations, but we want to do what we can to support nonprofits and charities that are working hard to fill the gaps in providing needed products and services for the communities in which we operate,” said Karl Dakin, Chief Operating Officer of Housing O2 LLC. “We ask other small businesses to match our efforts and support nonprofits and charities of their choice.”
Housing O2 LLC is engaged in the development of workforce housing projects to provide needed housing for full-time, low-income workers and enable local communities to recover from COVID. Stakeholders, comprised of interested local governments, community leaders, employee associations, employers, builders, vendors of construction products/services, manufacturers or fabricators of buildings and financial institutions and/or utilities, may contact Housing O2 LLC to discuss forming a partnership within their community.
Karl Dakin
Housing O2 LLC
+ +1 7202960372
email us here