Global Mammography Workstations Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, End-use

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide and rising demand for early cancer detection are driving the mammography workstations market.

Mammography Workstations Market Size – USD 110.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trend – Rise in the technological advancement related to imaging for breast cancer detection” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mammography workstations market is likely to reach USD 178.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global mammography workstations market is expected to expand substantially, owing to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide. Rising demand for early cancer detection is anticipated to propel the global mammography workstations market further during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in technological advancements related to imaging for breast cancer detection, such as breast tomosynthesis, is projected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

The report on the Global Mammography workstations market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Mammography workstations market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., EIZO Corporation, Sectra AB, Esaote SpA, Carestream Health, Inc., Siemens AG, Hologic, Inc., Barco NV, Konica Minolta, Inc., and Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

The research report on the Global Mammography Workstations Market is formulated with insightful data that will help the established companies and new entrants to analyze the business trends and capitalize on investment strategies. The Mammography Workstations Market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process.

Scope of the Global Mammography workstations market Report :

The report performs an accurate estimation of the growth prospects of the different market segments by studying the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratio, production, consumption, sales, and revenue generation of the key players in the upcoming years. The market segmentation provides a 360° view of the Mammography workstations market industry, which turns out to be beneficial for readers interested in this sector.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Mammography workstations market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Mammography workstations market according to the impact of COVID-19.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The multimodal segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, since multimodal mammography workstations can connect the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and the radiological information system (RIS) with diagnostic solutions to provide high-quality patient treatment. In addition, diagnostic multimodal breast imaging solutions improve radiological performance, which is anticipated to further fuel the segment during the forecast period.

The diagnostic screening segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as diagnostic screening allows assessment of breast cancer signs at an early stage by diagnosing certain symptoms such as breast pain, breast skin swelling, nipple discharge, and changes in breast size and shape. It also allows breast cancer diagnosis in women with no apparent signs. This is expected to fuel the diagnostic screening segment to a certain level during the forecast period.

The hospitals segment is anticipated to retain the largest market share during the forecast period. Mammography workstations improve hospital performance by offering various sorts of imaging tools to a breast radiologist. In addition, government support for hospitals to implement innovative techniques for breast cancer is projected to fuel the segment in the near future.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global mammography workstations market on the basis of modality, application, end-use, and region.

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Standalone

Multimodal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Advanced Imaging

Diagnostic Screening

Clinical Review

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Academia

Hospitals

Breast Care Centers

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Medical Spas & Beauty Centers

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Mammography workstations market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the Mammography workstations market growth potential?

Which product category will be the most profitable?

In the coming years, which regional market will emerge as a leader?

Which application segment will continue to expand at a steady rate?

What are the potential growth opportunities in the Mammography workstations market in the coming years?

What are the most significant challenges that the Mammography workstations market s may face in the future?

What are the top companies in the Mammography workstations market ?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the Market’s growth?

About us :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.