State Board Discusses Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday, August 3, at 5:00 p.m. The working session will be held virtually this month and streamed live on the State Board’s YouTube page for members of the public to attend. The State Board plans to resume full in-person meeting postures starting in September. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website.

The State Board will begin budget discussions regarding the allocation of funds for Fiscal Year 2024 and associated enhancement requests. As in previous years, the State Board will formally communicate these priorities and recommendations to Mayor Bowser and the DC Council.

With the upcoming 2022–23 school year quickly approaching, the State Board will discuss ideas for an in-person back-to-school engagement event. The State Board is looking to plan a fun event for families in the District to come together and learn about the work and resources that the State Board and its sister offices offer. Once more details of the event are available, there will be an announcement for the public on its date, time, location, and how to sign-up.

The State Board invites all residents—students, parents, guardians, and other community members—to fill out a brief survey sharing experiences with the current education system in the District of Columbia as the State Board considers recommendations for what education governance could look like for residents. Please submit responses by Saturday, July 30 at 5 p.m. Both English and Spanish versions of the survey are available.

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the State Board’s meeting documents site.

The State Board will not hold a Public Meeting in August due to its summer recess. Our next public meeting will be September 21.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Interim Executive Director’s Report

V. Fiscal Year 2024 Budget + Enhancement Discussion

VI. Back-to-School Engagement Session Planning

VII. Committee Reports

i. Student Advisory Committee

ii. Accountability & Assessment

iii. Administrative

iv. Board Governance

v. Education Standards

vi. Outreach and Advocacy

vii. Teacher Practice and School Support

viii. External Committees

IX. New Business and Other Discussion

X. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective public-school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings in order to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact the Office of the Student Advocate Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with charter and neighborhood schools.

