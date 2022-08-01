Sports Composites Market size worth $ 6.27 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.42% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing demand for lightweight materials for sports equipment is the primary factor supporting the market growth. The growing demand for composites for golf clubs and rackets will further drive the market growth during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Sports Composites Market” By Type (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber), By Application (Golf Sticks, Hockey Sticks, Bicycles), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Sports Composites Market size was valued at USD 3.93 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.27 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.42% from 2023 to 2030.



Global Sports Composites Market Overview

Increased potency and low weight have continually been the foremost drivers for utilizing composites in sports products as they enhance athletic performance and lower the threat of injury. Additionally, composites provide high strength-to-weight capabilities compared with alternative ancient materials like metallic elements, alloy, high enduringness steels, and others, therefore serving to produce more and more economical and selection in styles. Carbon fiber and optical fiber are seen as substitutes for these ancient materials as they are lightweight, give a sensible mechanical performance, and provide selection in styles, strength, stiffness, and others. Sports product makers are more and more exploiting carbon fiber.

Costs of raw and auxiliary materials have systematically enlarged throughout the primary three quarters of 2021, in conjunction with enlarged freight and supplying prices and packaging prices that have resulted in a surge in the costs of resins. General products are cheaper than specialty products. Specialty products contend to a bigger extent on the premise of performance instead of value, as compared with general or goods products. the costs of optical fiber are increasing, which is anticipated to limit the expansion of the market.

Key Developments

In January 2021, Amer Sports entered into an agreement with Peloton Interactive Inc. for the contemplated sale of Precor, the manufacturer of commercial fitness equipment with a significant manufacturing presence in the US.



Key Players

The major players in the market are Aldila Inc., Head Inc., Top key Corporation, Amer Sports, Rossignol, Zoltek Carbon Fiber, Fischer Sports GmbH, Rockwood Composites Limited, Bell Helmets Inc., Protech Composites, Entropy Resins Inc., Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Völkl Int. GmbH, Oxeon AB, and United States Ski Pole Company.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Sports Composites Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Sports Composites Market, By Type Carbon fiber Glass fiber Others



Sports Composites Market, By Application Golf sticks Hockey sticks Bicycles Others





Sports Composites Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



SOURCE – Verified Market Research®