NEST Protection Plan Brings on First Franchisee
The Ohio-based company is launching its first franchise territory in Louisiana this year.LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEST Protection Plan®, a mold inspection and warranty provider, has just announced its very first franchise partner to join its network.
Huey Miller, Jr., owner and operator of Enviro Indoor Environmental Services, will be the first NEST Protection Plan franchisee and will launch a territory that covers the Lafayette metro area in Louisiana.
Over the last decade, Tony Norvell, owner of Miami Valley Environmental Services in Dayton, Ohio has built a reputation as one of the most knowledgeable, experienced, and affordable solutions for mold-free homes — NEST Protection Plan. The brand offers the only guaranteed mold-free home warranty. Now, in teaming with restoration specialist and business professional Arthur Yon, they are offering an industry disrupting franchise model with NEST Protection Plan, that introduces the same Mold-Free Home Warranty program to homeowners across the country. Miller will be the first to take the solution to Louisiana.
“Mr. Miller has been involved in the indoor environmental restoration business for over 40 years and is highly knowledgeable and highly credentialed in the industry,” stated Yon.
Miller holds the NADCA Air Systems Cleaning Specialist and Ventilation Mold Remediation Specialist designation, is an RIA Certified Mechanical Hygienist, an IAQA Certified Mold Remediator and is a certified pest control applicator and licensed mold remediation contractor in the state of Louisiana. Founded in 1997, Enviro Indoor Environmental Services has been serving Louisiana customers providing residential and commercial mold remediation, HVAC system cleaning and sanitizing, medical facilities cleaning including viral decontamination, infection control during construction and other specialized cleaning services for the healthcare industry.
The niche NEST Protection Plan® model has revolutionized the industry since its inception and now the company seeks to bring the unique franchise opportunity across the U.S. According to Yon, franchise partners must be coachable, communicative, timely, and organized. Existing companies, such as janitorial or disaster restoration brands, will fit great into the NEST Protection Plan network, says Yon. In addition, any prospective franchisees with business backgrounds can start a stand-alone NEST Protection Plan location with its system.
Franchise partners gain comprehensive training, ongoing operational support, marketing strategies, and key vendor connections. Visit www.jointhenestteam.com to learn more.
ABOUT NEST PROTECTION PLAN®
NEST Protection Plan offers homeowners an unprecedented lifetime mold-free guarantee home service plan built around a carefully developed inspection and protocol system. For more information on the NEST Protection Plan and how you too can provide homeowners in your market peace of mind in knowing that their homes are mold free and their families are protected though the NEST Protection Plan® please visit our website at www.jointhenestteam.com.
Arthur Yon
NEST Protection Plan
937-572-3636 or 803.206.0418
arthur@nestpp.com