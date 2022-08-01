Polymer Foam Market to Size is Estimated to Surpass USD 153.64 Billion at a CAGR of 3.5% by 2028 | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
The growing demand in the automotive industry, building & construction activities are driving the need for the market.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polymer Foam market is forecast to reach USD 153.64 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The industry is expected to be driven by growing demand from the automobile, manufacturing, and building industries. Polymer foams are commonly used in a range of structural constructions in combination with other materials, high strength foam furniture, rigid insulation sheets, vehicle frames, fabric underlays, upholstery padding, and wrapping, among others.
Polymer foams are incredibly lightweight and flexible; they are highly durable, resilient to mildew, and dermatologically safe. Such features make them safe and acceptable for many consumer applications. Polyurethane (PU) foams are robust, lightweight, flexible, and corrosion and friction resistant, recyclable, and provide a high degree of geometric design flexibility. PU is widely used for the development of lightweight, fuel-efficient, and robust systems in various passenger vehicle seat cushions, gasket seals, armrests, headrests, cushioned control panels, airbags, and other parts. The low melting strength of such products, especially polypropylene, has generally restricted this segment 's expansion on the global market.
The growing emphasis on biodegradable foam production due to strict environmental legislation across the globe has opened up new business possibilities for manufacturers. The costs of manufacturing such biodegradable forms are, however, higher than those of petroleum-based chemicals. It would also take the producers a few years to fully embrace this model.
Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1300
Major companies BASF SE, Woodbridge Foam Corporation, Borealis AG, Sealed Air Corporation, Zotefoams PL, Armacell International S.A., Arkema Group, Fritz Nauer AG, and Recticel Group
Further key findings from the report suggest
Polystyrene foam became the most prominent product in 2020 based on size and accounted for 23.61% of global sales. Expanded polystyrene-based materials have superior shock absorption properties and are used for shipping, wrapping, and transportation of electrical equipment, cooked foods, and perishable goods.
Rigid types are mainly used in the building and refrigeration applications as an insulation material. They are energy-efficient, so they help to reduce electricity prices, and thus the segment is estimated to raise with a CAGR of 3.6% in the coming years.
The Asia Pacific is projected to see the highest growth over the forecast period due to the burgeoning rise in China and India's manufacturing, automobile, and wind energy industries. The manufacturing sector 's optimistic outlook is anticipated to result in regional business growth in the light of growing emphasis on research and development, along with favorable policy policies to encourage investment.
Manufacturers differentiate their goods based on quality and price, taking into account such factors as consistency and purity level. Insufficient supply than its demand is prone to higher commodity prices over the forecast period.
To know more about the report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polymer-foams-market
Segments covered in the report:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Polystyrene Foam
Polyurethane foam
Pvc Foam
Phenolic Foam
Polyolefin Foam
Melamine Foam
Others
Foam Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Rigid
Flexible
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Packaging
Building & Construction
Furniture & Bedding
Automotive
Rail Wind
Marine
Others
Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1300
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
About Us:
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Nikhil Morankar
Reports and Data
+ 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn