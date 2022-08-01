Counter UAS Market Is Future Development, Vital Challenges and Forecast Analysis By 2027
The increasing emphasis on incorporating the directed energy weapons rise in investment in the homeland security are the major factors influencing the market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Counter UAS Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.70 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Counter UAS by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, growing adoption of the modern weaponry systems, increasing interest in the adoption of the DEW for the forthcoming combats, and rising interest upon the UAV, drones & missile destroyers, to name a few.
Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of the existing weaponry technology and updating them into the futuristic ones, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. The laser-based DEW Counter UAS system is expected to create higher enforcement into the market as many countries are deliberately developing or investing in the high-power laser-directed energy system for using against drones.
The global market landscape of Counter UAS is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.
Key companies operating in the Counter Uas market include:
The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.
Higher applicability and increasing investment in the R&D of laser-based direct energy weapons have created a mentionable number of use cases and remarkable growth in the DEW market. The Laser sub-segment in the type of weapons systems segment had 61.2% market share in the year 2019.
The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, Israel, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for the forthcoming combats, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry & science & technology, deliberately help propel market enforcement.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Counter UAS Market on the basis of Type, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Laser Systems
Electronic Systems
Kinetic Systems
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Defense
Homeland Security
End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Marine-based
Land Vehicles
Airborne
Commercial
Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Detection
Detection & Disruption
Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Up To 100 KW
More Than 100KW
Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Up To 100 meters
More Than 100 meters
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Russia
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
North Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest of MEA
